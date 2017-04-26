Two charged with passing off ‘high quality’ counterfeit bills in Fulton

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Fulton police officers have arrested two people for allegedly passing off “high quality” counterfeit bills at local businesses.

On April 11, police arrested Kevin B. Williams, 33, and Michael D. Goodwin, 28, both of Moscow, Tennessee, after they allegedly used a fake $100 bill to make a purchase at Fulton Walmart.

Both suspects were charged with possession of counterfeit bank notes and received $20,000 bonds, set by Itawamba County Justice Court Judge John Bishop.

As of Monday, Williams had bonded out of jail, but Goodwin had not.

The suspects were detained after Walmart employees contacted police to report what they believed were potentially counterfeit bills. According to Capt. Brad Rogers of the Fulton Police Department, the store’s management had been contacted by another area store to be on the lookout for men matching Williams’ and Goodwin’s descriptions.

The suspects were detained while still inside the store. A search of their persons allegedly uncovered 11 counterfeit $100 bills, in addition to the one used to make the purchase at the store. Police claim a subsequent search of the suspects’ vehicle uncovered approximately $1,000 in genuine cash.

The suspects were allegedly using the fake bills to make small purchases at businesses – $5 to $10 – and pocketing the change. In addition to the local Walmart, the suspects have been accused of passing off a counterfeit bill at the Fulton Cato.

Although local police say they frequently encounter fake bills, according to Rogers, the exceptional quality of these counterfeits makes them unique.

“Most of the bills we see are very low quality, printed at home,” Rogers said. “These actually have a sort of watermark on them and a version of the security strip … They’re very high-quality.”

These particular bills would also be able to pass a check with counterfeit detector pens, Rogers said. He added that investigators are, currently, unable to say whether or not the suspects created the bills themselves.

Determining whether or not a person is guilty of knowingly passing off counterfeit bills can be tricky. According to Rogers, the fact the suspects were in possession of so many bills, and seemed to be basically trading them for cash, strongly suggested they knew the bills were no good.

Rogers said police have been in contact with federal law enforcement officials regarding the counterfeit bills, which they believe may have been used in businesses across state lines, so the suspects may also face federal charges.