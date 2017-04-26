Voters hit the polls in Fulton, Tuesday

* Mantachie, Tremont voters will cast ballots in June general election

By ADAM ARMOUR

News Coordinator

Fulton will take the first step in selecting its new leadership next week.

On Tuesday, voters will cast their ballots in the Fulton Democratic primary. It’ll be a relatively short ballot, with only three races and only one of which could possibly be contested, depending on the voter’s district.

Voters in all four districts will cast their ballots for Democratic candidates for mayor and alderman-at-large. With only one candidate for each – Barry Childers for mayor and incumbent Liz Beasley for alderman-at-large – neither race will heat up until the general election on June 6.

Both candidates will face Republican rivals in the general election. Childers, a two-term alderman, will face off against newcomer Martin Richardson. Liz Beasley, meanwhile, will vie for a second term in office against local small business owner Jim Gray.

Ward I voters will have the widest range of Democratic candidates from which to choose. Incumbent Hayward Wilson, running for his fifth term, will face off against longtime Mueller employee Shawn “Eric” Green and newcomer Willie James Holley.

The winner will go on to face Dewayne Strickland in the general election.

In Ward II, primary voters will pick between incumbent Mike Nanney and newcomer Chris Walker for the Democratic nominee for alderman.

With no Republicans to face in the general election, the race for Ward II alderman will be settled after the primary.

Voters in Ward III will have but a single option in the primary: incumbent Joey Steele, running for his third term. He will face Republican candidate Corey Shotts in June.

Finally, voters in Ward IV will officially nominate JESCO employee Steven Steele as the Democratic candidate. Steele will face local Brad Chatham, running Republican, in the general election.

With only two contested races on Tuesday’s ballot, city officials are expecting a paltry turnout.

City clerk Lisa Russell said the June 6 general election should be far more interesting.

“I think we’ll have a really good turnout in June,” she said.

Although both Tremont and Mantachie are also holding municipal elections this year, neither was required to hold a primary election. Voters in both towns will head to the polls on June 6.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Check back here on itawambatimes.com for full results of Tuesday’s election.

Fulton polling locations

Ward I – Fulton Gas Department building on Hill Street

Ward II – Fulton City Hall board room on Wiygul Street

Ward III – American Legion on Legion Drive

Ward IV – Fulton Country Club on Country Club Road