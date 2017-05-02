Democratic primary election results

About Charlotte Wolfe

Charlotte A. Wolfe is general manager of The Itawamba County Times and associate publisher for Community Newspapers, Journal, Inc. A 30-year Journal Publishing Company veteran, she grew up in the newspaper business in Holly Springs, working alongside her mama at The South Reporter from the time she was six years old. She graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Mississippi and a music education degree from Harding University in Searcy, Ark. She serves on the board of directors of the Itawamba County Animal Shelter and the MSU-Itawamba Extension Service Advisory Board. She loves animals and enjoys reading, photography and fishing.