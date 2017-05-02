Democratic primary election results
By Charlotte Wolfe | 8:53 pm | May 2, 2017 | News
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Charlotte WolfeCharlotte A. Wolfe is general manager of The Itawamba County Times and associate publisher for Community Newspapers, Journal, Inc. A 30-year Journal Publishing Company veteran, she grew up in the newspaper business in Holly Springs, working alongside her mama at The South Reporter from the time she was six years old. She graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Mississippi and a music education degree from Harding University in Searcy, Ark. She serves on the board of directors of the Itawamba County Animal Shelter and the MSU-Itawamba Extension Service Advisory Board. She loves animals and enjoys reading, photography and fishing.
Search
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Archives
- Question of the Week – April 26 April 26, 2017
- Indians win game three nailbiter at Kosciusko, advance to round three May 2, 2017
- Fulton woman dies in Alcorn County wreck April 28, 2017
- Voters hit the polls in Fulton, Tuesday April 26, 2017
- Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Fest returns this weekend April 26, 2017
- Democratic primary election results May 2, 2017
- Indians win game three nailbiter at Kosciusko, advance to round three May 2, 2017
- Fulton woman dies in Alcorn County wreck April 28, 2017
- Voters hit the polls in Fulton, Tuesday April 26, 2017
- Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Fest returns this weekend April 26, 2017
- Gordie Macivor: I salute the hardwork and dedication that is going...
- Fatimah Hafer: Great Article. writing ! I was fascinated by the ...
- Becky Threlkeld: I think this is a beautiful idea! What a precious ...
- Joshua Ballard: OMG I love it. Why did you get called fake? You re...
- Perry Newton: I'm glad to see it happen! Would like to play mus...
Ally McDonald Arrests baseball Basketball Board of Supervisors budget Burglary column crime Eagles Election feature featured football fulton Fulton Board of Aldermen Golf IAHS IAHS Baseball IAHS Basketball IAHS Football ICC ICDC Indians Itawamba County School District Itawamba County Sheriff's Department Lady Eagles Lady Indians Lady Mustangs Mantachie Mantachie Baseball Mantachie Basketball Mantachie Board of Aldermen Mantachie Football Miranda Mustangs Playoffs Question Question of the Week scores Softball Sports News Sports news and scores Tremont Tremont Basketball