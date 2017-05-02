Indians win game three nailbiter at Kosciusko, advance to round three

By SCOTTY NICHOLS

KOSCIUSKO – It took eight innings and, possibly, some blood pressure medication for fans and coaches,

but the Itawamba AHS Indians edged division 4-4A champion Kosciusko on Monday night to advance to round three of the MHSAA playoffs.

IAHS overcame a 3-1 deficit to force extra innings, where senior Nathan Wilemon came up with the big knock that pushed the Indians to their first lead of the night in the top of the eighth inning.

Braxton Bennett drew a one-out walk before Lane Domino drove a line drive single into right field. Jacob Walker, who entered as a pinch-runner for Bennett, moved to third base on the hit.

Wilemon stepped to the plate and drove a line drive that was too hot for the Whippet center fielder to handle, allowing Walker to score easily and give the Indians a 4-3 lead in clutch-fashion.

Domino tried to score on the play, to give IAHS and junior pitcher Dawson West an insurance run, but was called out at the plate on a very close play.

Ultimately, West wouldn’t need the extra run to get the job done.

He gave up a leadoff single to right field, then the next Kosciusko batter sacrifice bunted to give the Whippets a runner at second base with one out.

West bore down to get a three-pitch strikeout for out number two, then induced a flyout to Tyler Patterson in right field to end the game and clinch the series.

West, who leads the Indians in pitching appearances, innings pitched, and ERA (1.71), pitched a gem. He went the distance, for the complete-game, eight-inning win, while scattering 10 hits and giving up just three runs. He struck out eight batters, while walking just one.

Caleb Whittle and Domino had two hits apiece, and each scored a run, while Russell Bunch, Jake Smith, and Wilemon tallied RBI for the Indians. Wilemon scored the Indians’ other run in the fourth inning when West reached on an error.

IAHS will face the Ripley Tigers in round three, which will be the third-straight year that the two teams have met in the postseason.

The Indians won a three-game, round two series in 2015, while the Tigers took a three-game, round one series last season.

Five of the past six playoff games between the two teams have resulted in 10-run mercy rule victories, with the home team winning all six games.

Ripley will have home-field advantage, with the series beginning on Thursday night at 6:00 at Ripley High School. Game two will be Friday night at 6:00 at H.D. McGee Field, Fulton City Park at 6:00.

Game three, if necessary, will be played on Saturday at Ripley, time TBD.

