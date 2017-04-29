150 years of faith: After sesquicentennial, Tupelo’s FUMC looks to future

By David Pannell

Daily Journal

The tornado of ‘36 left death and ruin in its wake. Most of Tupelo’s churches were destroyed or badly damaged, but First United Methodist Church was spared. The steeple was blown away, but the sanctuary – built in 1899 – stood intact, earning its place as the oldest brick structure in Tupelo.

As the years passed and Tupelo grew, the church flourished and expanded.

Now 150 years old, the venerable brick structure rises at the center of a perfectly coiffed church complex that spans a city block and hums with the activity of a vibrant congregation averaging 500 to 600 in three services, ministered to by a full-time staff of 18, and operating on an annual budget of $2.4 million.

Father and son Rob and Lindsey Leake, of Leake and Goodlett Inc., in Tupelo, are lifelong members of FUMC. Rob Leake was in charge of the sanctuary expansion project in the mid-1990s, when the front wall of the church – massive rose window and all – was disassembled brick by brick, reassembled and moved forward, so the side walls could be lengthened to allow more seating capacity. Lindsey Leake remembers sharing Sunday School space with stone spires, marble columns, and other carefully labeled architectural elements in storage during the renovations.

Jane Riley, wife of late attorney Frank Riley, is a longtime member and font of information on all things First Methodist. Riley, along with Merrell Rogers, wrote a history of the past 50 years of the church for the sesquicentennial celebration. She has encyclopedic knowledge of church milestones and can name from memory nearly all its ministers since she became a member in 1971.

“I remember when I first became a member. I had grown up in the Baptist church, and the minister at the time, Garland ‘Bo’ Holloman, gave me a nickname: Jane the Baptist. Whenever I’d come in he’d say, ‘Here comes Jane the Baptist,’” she said.

Charles and Gayle Johnston go way back with First Methodist as well. His family has been at First Methodist since 1945, and when the Johnstons moved back to Tupelo in 1964, they came home to FUMC.

Charles Johnston was part of the 1991 committee, headed by longtime music minister Beverly McAlilly, charged with locating and purchasing the church’s current pipe organ. Johnston said the group referred to its travels in search of the perfect organ as “The Organ Crawl.”

The group ‘crawled’ as far as Minnesota before deciding on an instrument by master builder Gabriel Kney. The organ, purchased in 1991 for $340,000, is now valued at $1 million.

The Reverend Fred S. Britton has been the senior minister at FUMC since 2015. Britton and his wife Angela moved to Tupelo after a 10-year ministry with First United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

“The people here are great and the community is forward-thinking,” Britton said of his new home. “I’m amazed by the ministry and mission work that’s being done through this congregation.”

Foreign missions, Habitat For Humanity, Boy Scout Troop 12, Helping Hands food and clothing ministry, CASA (Church After School Association), and Mississippi Methodist Senior Services number among the outreach efforts keeping this historic church vibrantly engaged in the present.

One of Britton’s first orders of business was to gather a committee to prepare for the 150th anniversary of the church. The committee orchestrated a year-long celebration that began last April and ended Easter weekend of this year, during which time every living former minister of the church, except for one, came to preach.

On Easter Sunday, in culmination of the anniversary, Bishop James Swanson of the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church spoke before a packed house in three separate services.

“It was a time for remembering those original nine souls who formed the church back in 1867, who allowed God to work in them and through them. It just shows that any time people are willing to do that, they can do great things,” Britton said.

Britton said while the church celebrates its past, its sights are set on the future.

“We’ve experienced 150 wonderful years of ministry and now we’re moving forward to the 151st with the anticipation that God will work in us and through us just as he did in those first nine who gathered, and we’re going to continue to touch more lives and spread the good news of Jesus Christ. That’s our attitude going forward,” he said.