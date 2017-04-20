Alice Cooper to take Tupelo by storm

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Whether it’s snakes, the guillotine or the electric chair, theatricality has always been a part of Alice Cooper’s stage presence. But he’s looking to add a little weather to his setlist when he plays Tupelo this weekend.

“We try to get down to the South right during tornado season,” said a laughing Cooper, in an interview with the Daily Journal. “That would add a little excitement to the show. I live in Arizona where the only disaster we have is the Diamondbacks.”

The 69-year-old legendary rock ‘n’ roller has made the trek through Northeast Mississippi before, and has even had a brush with Tupelo’s most famous son.

“I had a great relationship with Elvis,” Cooper said. “We met in 1971 when he called and said he wanted to meet ‘this Alice Cooper guy.’ I went to the Hilton Hotel and got on the elevator with Chubby Checker, Liza Minnelli and Linda Lovelace to meet him. I got up there and he walks in and he’s Elvis. 1971 Elvis. When he walks into a room, he is the room. His charisma is the entire room. He walks up to me and says, ‘Hey, man, you’re that cat with the snake and the makeup and all that? I dig that, man. That’s cool. Come into the kitchen, I want to show you something.’”

Cooper said when Presley told you to follow him, you followed him.

“He hands me a loaded .38,” Cooper said. “I’m from Detroit. I know what a loaded .38 feels like, so I go to unload it and he goes, ‘No, that’s all right man, I’m going to show you how to take this gun out of somebody’s hand.’ I’m standing there with a loaded gun pointed at Elvis Presley, sure that the mafia is going to storm in at any minute and blow me away. ‘Don’t worry about those cats, man,’ he said to me. ‘I’m going to show you something here.’ He knocks the gun out of my hand and we spend the rest of the evening talking about anything but music. All we talked about was everything but music. He had a great sense of humor.”

Cooper himself has an amazing sense of humor, and the persona he plays on stage nightly isn’t lost on him.

“I learned a long time ago what not to do,” Cooper said. “My best friends were Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison. All the guys that died at 27 were my big brothers and I was their little brother. What I learned from them was that every single one of them was brilliant and they all brought something new to the game. But they were all trying to live their life like their character. Jim Morrison wanted to be ‘Jim Morrison’ all the time. It killed him. Jim Hendrix wanted to be ‘Jimi Hendrix’ all the time. And it killed him. I learned then that my ‘Alice Cooper’ was going to be more intense than any of those characters. So how do I live through that? I have to go out on stage and play ‘Alice’ the way that you would play Hamlet or the way that you would play Zorro or Jack the Ripper. Then, when the show is over, be able to leave him on stage and be myself the rest of the time. If I tried to be ‘Alice’ all the time, I would have easily been dead 20 or 30 years ago. To fuel that character, I would have had to been drinking or doing drugs all the time just to make that character believable at all times.”

Cooper said you wouldn’t like that guy in real life.

“When I go on stage in Tupelo, it won’t be this guy talking to you,” he said. “It’ll be the villain. And he’s going to be all-out villain. And you wouldn’t want to talk to him. But after the show? You’d be talking to me. And I’d be ready to play some golf.”

Golf is just one of Cooper’s favorite pastimes, and thanks to the way touring for live music has changed in the past 50 years, he can do it daily.

“Used to, you would fly everywhere,” he said. “You didn’t do bus tours. You were in an airport every day and a Holiday Inn every night. We once did 62 cities in 70 days and there was nothing luxury about it. Now we have a fleet of buses that are so comfortable. We roll into the next city overnight and I’m having breakfast and on the tee by 7 a.m. I play golf every single day, go have lunch and don’t work until late that night.”

While touring has changed for the legend, the music and what he brings to the stage hasn’t.

“That hour and 45 minutes that night is a freight train,” he said. “I tell the band they have to be rested and ready to go. It’s a hard show and we do it 130 times on the tour. It’s as complicated as anything, but my band is amazing. It’s 28 songs and every single song has some kind of theatrical device added to it. There’s some visual going on during every song. So we’re always rested and ready to go.”

Cooper, his band and his snake will appear in concert at the BancorpSouth Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m.

For tickets, call (662) 841-6528.