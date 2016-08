Daily Journal

TUPELO – “America: The Land of Hope, Opportunity and Freedom” will be shown today at the Lee County Library upstairs room at 6 p.m.

The film is a joint venture edited and directed by The Gupta and Cox brothers, ages 9, 10 and 6, who interviewed more than 15 Mississippi residents that have immigrated to the U.S.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (662) 841-9027.