Annual 5K sprays runners with color for good time

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Hundreds of tutu-wearing, bandana-sporting, paint-smothered racers ran through clouds of brightly hued cornstarch on Saturday at the Color Vibe 5k.

Race director Daniel Pete and his staff began coloring Tupelo with shades of green, blue, yellow and pink in 2014 to raise money for the Family Resource Center.

“We are a family friendly fun run that turns running into a party by throwing color at you, getting everyone to dance and have fun throughout the course,” regional marketing specialist Megan Fischer said. “We are extroverted people by nature, and we wanted to just spread some fun to people out there and give them a good time.”

While there were worries of early morning rain, the sun peeked its head through just in time for the race to begin.

Organizers said about 1,800 runners registered for the event.

Participants received one packet of cornstarch after registering. Additional packets in an array of colors were available for purchase, raising more money for FRC, where runners could display fancy designs on themselves with the colors, or just dump it on their friends.

Prior to the 5k, which snaked its way across Main Street, down Elizabeth Street and back up to City Hall, participants danced with the Color Vibe DJ who tossed out an assortment of color packets. As the runners set out in waves, leaf blowers sprayed even more color.

Color stations were set up along the course where additional colors were thrown onto the runners. There was also water set up at the midway point and finish line. At the end of the race, runners were invited to the front of the stage where they could dance some more.

“We love getting people excited for this event,” Fischer said. “I love seeing the runners interact with everyone involved. It’s a little stressful preparing everything, but seeing all of the fun everyone has makes it a lot better.”

Organizers gathered together several thousand pounds of colored cornstarch for the race. The color is nontoxic and organic-based. Whatever doesn’t stick on the runners will be washed away by rain.

Sheila Davis is the program director of FRC. She said the event that Pete and his staff put on is always a fun one.

“Our thing is to bring families out to fun, friendly and healthy events that help connect people together,” Davis said. “The run is a great opportunity to be exposed to Tupelo and to get families out running and having fun with the community.”

The proceeds for FRC is based off a tier structure based on the size of the event. All the money FRC receives will go towards helping families within the organization or help the center match money for its federal grants.

The center works with families in crisis, such as women who have been abused domestically or children who have been abused sexually. Law enforcement, prosecutors, DHS social workers, mental health therapists and medical experts are on hand at the center for families and children in need.

Davis said the center is always in need of clothes, housing assistance, food and diapers.

“We always need help with things,” Davis said. “We provide services to our families to help empower and stabilize the foundation of the family. Whatever money isn’t used to match federal grants goes toward those services.”

