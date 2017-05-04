Annual Dudie Burger Festival returns to Ballard Park on Saturday

By W. Derek Russell

TUPELO – Live music, dough burgers and activities for the entire family are just some of what you’ll find at this year’s annual Dudie Burger Festival in Ballard Park, which celebrates the by-gone era of the dough burger and doo-whop music.

The event is the signature fundraiser for the Oren Dunn Museum and celebrates one of Tupelo’s most famous eateries, the decades-old Dudie’s Diner.

The burger joint opened in 1947 when Dudie Christian bought a trolley car in Memphis. He sold the dough burgers, inspired by WWII rationing, for 10 cents. After the diner closed, Christian donated the trolley to the Oren Dunn City Museum, where it has resided ever since.

Last year’s festival sold over 2,000 burgers. The money raised goes toward progressing the museum’s programming and restoration projects through Friends of the Museum.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the festival has all kinds of events for ages young and old, from train rides and a petting zoo to old-fashioned games – like a bubble gum blowing contest. The annual Volkswagen Bug will be painted on-site and inflatable bouncers will be ready for the kids as well.

This winner of this year’s essay and poetry contest, “The Best Burger I Ever Had,” for grades kindergarten through sixth grade will be announced as well as the winners of this year’s Dudie Burger eating contest.

Admission to the festival is free but some events within do cost, and wristbands are $5. Live music from the ‘50s and ‘60s from bands Wishbone and The Others will be performed throughout Saturday.

For more information about Saturday’s festival, or to volunteer, call the Oren Dunn City Museum at (662) 841-6438.

BACK IN TIME

• What: 15th annual Dudie Burger Festival

• When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday

• Where: Oren Dunn City Museum, Ballard Park

• Admission: Free; burgers will be for sale and other activities may cost

• Info: (662) 841-6438