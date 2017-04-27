Annual GumTree Museum gala promises enchanting evening

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Dinner, doors, dancing and decorations will be just some of the highlights of this year’s annual GumTree Museum of Art gala.

The cocktail-attire event is the signature fundraiser for the museum, which publicity chairman Betty Harris calls a community treasure.

“The GumTree Museum of Art guild of volunteers is responsible for organizing this event, the proceeds from which are turned over to the museum to continue its work,” Harris said.

The fundraiser, hosted at the Tupelo Country Club, offers an evening of fine-dining and live entertainment with silent auction items from local artists including Jane Black, Charles Buckley, Mary Ann Caldwell, Dot Courson, Jimmy Criddle, Brent Farrar, Ke Francis, Lucy Gaines and William Heard, just to name a few.

“Many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their artwork and the pieces they have provided,” Harris said.

The main showcase items of the auction are three doors, designed by Morris McCain, Buffy Smedley and Robbie Boyd.

Boyd, who designed the “Field Road” door has been doing part- and full-time work in the art community for the past 45 years and said she was honored to be asked to submit a piece.

“Out past Love’s truck stop on (Highway) 78 I saw this big field of cotton that I just had to get a better look at,” said Boyd, of Pontotoc. “So I pulled off onto the field road and took some photographs.”

Boyd turned the still-shots into a work of art using oils on a rustic door that will be up for bid Saturday.

“I have been on the board (of the museum) and have always attended functions here as often as I could,” she said. “I have enjoyed seeing different artists and artwork over the years and have been inspired by a lot of it. I was delighted when they asked me to paint a door for the auction.”

The GumTree Shining Star award will also be presented at the gala to a hard working individual within the GumTree organization.

“We love people to come to support the art community,” Harris said of the event. “The museum offers something for all ages, from kids to adults. We need to support (the museum) with our time, money and talents. We need to nurture it, and this is the best way to do it.”

The GumTree Museum of Art was established as a non-profit organization in 1982. The museum itself opened in 1985 in downtown Tupelo. The 46th annual GumTree Festival, another work of the museum, will be May 13 and 14.

Tickets for the gala are $50 and can be purchased by calling (662) 841-1746.

derek.russell@journalinc.com

Twitter: @wderekrussell

–––––

IF YOU GO

• What: GumTree Museum of Art gala

• When: 7 p.m., Saturday

• Where: Tupelo Country Club

• Tickets: $50

• Info: (662) 841-1746