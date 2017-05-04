Blue Suede Cruise ready to burn rubber this weekend

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Since 2003, the Blue Suede Cruise has been a premiere festival for Mississippi car enthusiasts.

Now in its 15th year, the three-day festival shows no signs of slowing down, according to cruise director Allen McDaniel.

“It’s all changed since the beginning. The excitement is still the same. I get really excited knowing it’s time to put on the show. I get real excited knowing when the show is over, too,” McDaniel said, laughing. “You would think it would get old, but it never does. I still get a charge out of it every year.”

More than 500 people registered for their classic vehicles to be on display this weekend, and McDaniel believes another 500 will show up over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which would beat last year’s record of 976.

“We like to increase every year,” he said. “It gets a little bit bigger each time. Slowly but surely, we’re running out of space.”

Of course, cars aren’t the only thing to enjoy at the BancorpSouth Arena this weekend as a part of the cruise.

Country music artist Ronnie McDowell will be performing, which McDaniel said people are looking forward to.

“There’s a lot of interest in him and we’re really excited about that,” he said. “We were able to get him signed up for two nights. I’ve had I don’t know how many people call trying to get tickets to that. It’s a free event. They’re just blown away that all they have to do is show up to get to see him.”

McDowell will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday.

The greatest hits of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s will be played by a DJ in the arena parking lot on Friday and Saturday as well, giving the walk through the classic vehicles a time travel-type feel.

“It’s a break from the usual with this,” McDaniel said. “Where else can you go nearby, walk out in the parking lot and see 1,000 classic cars on display?”

Weather permitting, a free drive-in movie will be screened in the arena parking lot today starting at 7:45 p.m.

By Friday morning, plenty of vehicles will already be parked for the weekend, ready to be ooh-ed and ah-ed over. Saturday morning offers a parade of the cars from the Malco Tupelo Commons all the way to the arena.

“Once (the drivers) come, they enjoy it,” McDaniel said. “They establish a friendship with somebody here and if they see them at another event or car show, they’ll ask each other if they’ll be at Blue Suede Cruise and they’ll see each other here. It’s a real camaraderie sort of thing.”

The festival was honored by the Mississippi Tourism Association in 2016 as the Small Festival/Event of the year. It was nominated by the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, highlighting the economic impact of the cruise, which brought in over $500,000 locally last May.

“If you’re a car person, it’s the place to be and the thing to do,” McDaniel said.

For more information about the Blue Suede Cruise, including how to register your pre-1992 vehicle, visit bluesc.com.

REV YOUR ENGINES

• What: 15th annual Tupelo Blue Suede Cruise

• When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

• Where: BancorpSouth Arena

• Admission: Free

• Info: bluesc.com