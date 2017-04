Posted on by in Food

Daily Journal

TUPELO – April is Autism awareness month, and the Autism Center of North Mississippi is doing its best to make residents autism aware by hosting a feast Friday.

The Fairpark Burger Frenzy will offer guests bagged lunches featuring a hamburger, chips, a cookie and a drink for $10.

All proceeds from the event will help fund therapy programs for the nonprofit organization.

For questions about the event call 841-6440.