Chef Currence: Oxford restaurateur, author graces library fundraiser

OXFORD – John Currence didn’t spend an enormous amount of time reading when he was growing up in New Orleans, but he did spend a lot of time at the library.

“One of the greatest libraries is the Latter Library on St. Charles Avenue,” he said. “It’s a mansion – it takes up a whole city block. It was a playground for us as kids. We played capture the flag and kick the can. I spent a lot of time at that library, inside and out.”

On March 10, the Oxford restaurateur will be helping a library a little closer to home when he’s the featured chef at the Lee County Library’s third annual “A Novel Affair” fundraiser.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Lee County Library, this year’s event is at the Summit Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social, seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program, which features a cooking demonstration and a three-course meal, starts at 7 p.m.

Currence was recipient of both Restaurateur of the Year and Chef of the Year awards from the Mississippi Restaurant Association in 1998. In 2009, he was awarded the James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef South.

In Oxford, he has five popular restaurants: City Grocery, Bouré, Big Bad Breakfast, Snackbar and Fat Eddie’s Lamar Lounge. He is the author of two cookbooks, “Pickles, Pigs & Whiskey” and, most recently, “Big Bad Breakfast.”

“I don’t think anybody thinks of me as an author,” Currence said. “What I write tends to be a little on the vulgar side. But once I found a voice I was happy with, it came so easily, telling the stories of my life. I don’t feel like an author, per se. The stories are just in some way attached to food and they further this narrative of my life. They validate this very lucky life I’ve been afforded.”

Currence, 52, decided to write “Big Bad Breakfast” because he felt there was a segment of the cookbook market – breakfast – that was unfulfilled.

“I look at breakfast, or brunch, as a really happy meal. To me, it’s the happiest of meals,” he said. “Nobody ever broke up with a girlfriend or a boyfriend at breakfast. The food is playful – it’s how you can partially justify eating dessert for breakfast, you know, the sweet stuff.”

Sponsorships that provide seating for 10 guests are on sale now for “A Novel Affair.” A gold sponsor is $5,000, a silver is $2,500 and a bronze is $1,000. Individual tickets for $50 will go on sale March 1.

All proceeds benefit the library by supporting children’s summer programs, new materials, books and the Helen Foster Lecture Series.

“My life’s work is in food but I hope one day to be remembered as a fighter for justice,” Currence said. “I just want Mississippi to be a better place and I think it can be. So helping raise money for the Tupelo library fits right in with what I think I’m supposed to do.”

For more information about the fundraiser, call the library at (662) 841-9027. For reservations, call (662) 841-9029.

MENU

• Appetizer: Chicken liver pate, pimiento cheese and pork rillettes with bread

• First course: Chicken and andouille jambalaya stew with charred pecans and pickled onions

• Entree: Bourbon-braised pork shank with roasted garlic Parmesan grits and creamed spinach

• Dessert: Chocolate mousse topped with brittle