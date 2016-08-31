Chili Fest registration now open

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The 17th annual Chili Fest is slated for Friday, Oct. 7 in downtown Tupelo. The one-day festival will be held on South Broadway Street between Main and Troy and will consist of lunch, music and a community chili cook-off.

Hosted by the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, the competition portion of the festival offers teams of four members to compete against other teams in a number of prize categories including chili recipe, presentation, team spirit, costumes, most creative tent and most original theme.

Registration is $40 if sign up is completed by Sept. 23. Team registrations will be accepted as availability is available until Oct. 3 for $50. Registration forms can be downloaded at tupelomainstreeet.com or at the DTMSA office at 108 S. Broadway St. For more details, call (662) 841-6598.