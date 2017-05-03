Cook of the Week: Accountant has come a long way in kitchen

By Ginna Parsons

TUPELO – Call this one a breakfast to remember.

When Carolyn Cole was a Brownie, she was working on her Girl Scout cooking badge. One morning she got up before anyone else in the house and decided to make breakfast for the family.

The novice got out a flat plan to cook the bacon and before she knew it, she’d caught the kitchen on fire.

“Not only that, I put out a grease fire with water,” said Cole, 55. “I found out quickly that bacon grease and water are not a good combo, but it did lead to a kitchen remodel. After that, my mom taught me the right way to cook bacon and some basic fire skills, too.”

Cole, a self-proclaimed Air Force brat, was born in San Antonio. Her family was living in Japan when her father’s plane was shot down. During the eight years Smitty Harris was held as a prisoner in Vietnam, Cole and her mother, Louise, and her two siblings, Lyle and Robin, lived in Tupelo.

“After my dad came home, we moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where Dad would do seminars,” she said. “Dad’s job was to train them and Mom’s job was to host them. So I helped her with catering. My intro to cooking was party food – big brunches and big dinner buffets.”

Cole moved back to Mississippi for college and got her accounting degree from Mississippi State University.

“I didn’t cook much in college,” she said. “It wasn’t until I started working and I had this cool apartment in Memphis with a gas stove. We would cook all sorts of things. I loved to cook Chinese – that was something my mother had taught me.”

Cole worked for a company that transferred her around the country for different projects. In Atlanta, she met her husband, Chris. They moved back to Tupelo about 25 years ago and have two daughters: Camie is a college senior and Carrie is a high school senior.

When Carrie was about 18 months old, she was diagnosed with a whey protein allergy.

“My cooking really changed then,” Cole said. “I stopped making casseroles almost immediately. I tried cooking with baby formula and that was awful. I moved on to soy milk and almond milk. The availability of good non-dairy options is much better now than it used to be.”

Today, the family eats a lot of salmon and crawfish.

“The crawfish is a Chris thing,” she said. “When we started dating, I learned to cook Cajun-style food. I have a strong appreciation for strong flavors. I love garlic. And I think everything’s better with wine in it. Wine and butter.”

COLE RECIPES

Southern Baklava

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup lemon juice

3/4 cup water

1 pound pecans

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 sticks butter

1 (16-ounce) package phyllo dough pastry sheets, thawed

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Combine sugar, honey, lemon juice and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar is dissolved. Reduce heat to low and continue to boil for an additional 4 minutes without stirring. Remove from heat and let cool while preparing pastry.

Grind pecans in a food processor until finely chopped (should be about 4 cups) and mix with cinnamon. Set aside.

Butter a 9×13-inch pan. Melt the rest of the butter.

Trim phyllo dough sheets to fit the pan. Cover dough with a damp cloth as you work with it to keep it from drying out. Layer phyllo dough in the pan, painting each layer with melted butter. Layer 10 layers, then spread with 1/4 of the nut mixture. Add 5 or 6 more layers of phyllo sheets, buttering between each sheet, followed by 1/4 of the nut mixture. Repeat the process two more times. Finish with 10 layers of phyllo, buttering between each sheet. Cut into triangles.

Bake for 1 hour or until the top is flaky and golden brown. After taking the pastry out of the oven, pour honey mixture evenly over the top. Allow to rest so honey mixture can be absorbed.

Goat Cheese Sausage Balls

2 cups baking mix

1 pound hot bulk sausage

1 egg

1 pound goat cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine all ingredients with a mixer until well incorporated. Form into balls and bake for 20 minutes. Makes about 6 dozen.

Crawfish Pies

1 stick butter

1 large onion, roughly chopped

4 stalks celery, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/3 cup chopped parsley

1 package frozen crawfish tails, thawed

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Tony Chachere’s instant roux mix

Salt and pepper

1 box refrigerated pie crusts

Melt butter in a saucepan. Saute onion, celery and garlic in butter. Add parsley, crawfish, hot sauce and Worcestershire. Add roux mix until mixture is thickened. Season with salt and pepper.

Cut pie crusts into 3-inch circles. Place about a tablespoon of the crawfish mixture on one side of each circle and fold over. Seal the edges with a fork. Bake at 400 until browned, about 20 minutes.

Spinach and Crawfish Dip

1 package frozen crawfish tails, thawed

2 packages creamed spinach, cooked

1 package frozen spinach, thawed and drained

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon hot sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

3 tablespoons minced onion

Tony Chachere’s seasoning to taste

1/2 cup slivered almonds

Pita chips or crackers

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In an ovenproof dish, combine crawfish, spinach, cream cheese, Parmesan, hot sauce, garlic, lemon juice and onion. Season with Tony’s to taste. Sprinkle almonds on top. Bake for 20 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with pita chips or crackers.

Red Beans and Rice

1 pound dried red kidney beans

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped green onions

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 cups chicken broth, divided

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pound Conecuh hot smoked sausage

Hot sauce

1/4 cup Tony Chachere’s instant roux mix

Hot cooked rice

Soak red beans overnight to soften or add boiling water to cover for 1 hour. Drain beans.

In a large pot, melt the butter with the oil. Add onion, celery, parsley, onion and garlic and saute until tender. Add the beans, 7 cups of broth, bay leaves and Worcestershire. Cut the sausage in desired pieces and add. Combine the remaining 1 cup broth with the roux mix and add to the red bean mixture. Cook on low heat for about 1 1/2 hours, the longer the better. Serve over hot cooked rice.

Note: These red beans will be soupy. If you want them creamier, smash some tender beans on the inside of the pan, and stir them back into the mixture.