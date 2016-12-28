COOK OF THE WEEK: Farm girl from Bruce can cook for two or for a crowd

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

PONTOTOC – Virginia Mitchell was born and raised on a farm in Bruce, the sixth of seven children born to Dwight and Donie Long. Her parents raised cotton, cattle, corn for the cattle and sorghum.

“We raised practically everything we ate,” she said. “And we had to help, too. I remember in ninth grade I was taking algebra and I had to be out a week for the cotton harvest. You know what it’s like to miss a week of algebra. My teacher, Mr. Simpson, had grown up on a farm and he understood why I was out. He tutored me and caught me up and I got a B. I have never forgotten that man.”

While Mitchell learned a thing or two about farming, she didn’t learn much about cooking growing up.

“Mother would always say, ‘Go on,’ when we wanted to get in the kitchen,” Mitchell said. “I guess with seven children she had to say that.”

Mitchell took home economics in high school and that’s where she learned to cook and sew.

“We learned a lot about etiquette, too,” she said. “I was taught how to set a proper table. When I married the first time, I could make enough to get by.”

Mitchell’s first husband, Donald Trenor, died in 2000. She married Ralph Mitchell in February 2015 and moved to Pontotoc. The couple shares five children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The 76-year-old retired from NBC Bank, now Cadence, in 2004 after 27 years. She then worked for Renasant Bank from 2010 to 2012.

In between her bank stints, she worked for Terrie Lynne’s Catering in Aberdeen.

“I worked for her for six years,” Mitchell said. “That’s really when I started cooking a lot.”

But Mitchell was no stranger to preparing food for a crowd.

“We always had big family dinners,” she said. “At Easter, it wasn’t unusual for me to have 60 to 65 at my home. Of course, others would help with side dishes.”

She was also the church hostess at First Baptist in Aberdeen for 11 years, where she planned the menus, ordered the food and prepared the food, with help, for Wednesday nights and special dinners.

“I’m one of those cooks who just adds things,” she said. “I don’t always go right by the recipe.”

Today, Mitchell cooks a couple of times a week. She and Ralph might have cheesy chicken breasts, green beans, creamed potatoes and a salad, or grilled cheese sandwiches and vegetable soup.

“I also cook for people who are sick,” she said. For those, she’s likely to prepare chili or vegetable soup, a pan of cornbread and a coconut cake. She also recently cooked for her Sunday school class and for the Christmas cantata group at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc.

Asked about a New Year’s resolution, Mitchell didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Our desire for our home is for people to feel they’re always welcome and that our home represents the Lord,” she said.

MITCHELL RECIPIES

GOOD HOMEMADE CHILI

2 pounds ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cumin

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 (15-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

2 (16-ounce) cans tomato sauce

1 to 2 cans original Ro-tel tomatoes

4 cans red beans, rinsed and drained

3 cups water

In a large pot, brown ground beef and onion; drain. Add remaining ingredients and cook for about 1 hour. Serve with shredded Cheddar cheese and sour cream, if desired.

CREAMY RED WINE VINEGAR DRESSING

1 cup olive oil

1 cup Splenda

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 cups mayonnaise

1/4 cup red wine vinegar, or more

Salt and pepper

Combine oil and Splenda. Add remaining ingredients and beat with a mixer until smooth. Refrigerate. Before using, put the dressing in the microwave and heat it for a few seconds so you can shake it and reblend it.

ICEBOX FRUIT CAKE

24 or more large marshmallows

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 box vanilla wafers, crumbled

1 pound raisins

1 quart chopped pecans

1 small jar of cherries, drained

Melt marshmallows. Add milk, crumbled wafers, raisins and pecans. Mold into a bowl and top with cherries. Refrigerate. Cut slices straight from the bowl.

KENTUCKY DERBY PIE

1/2 cup self-rising flour

1 cup sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 stick butter or margarine, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1 cup chocolate chips

1 regular unbaked pie shell

Combine flour and sugar well. Add eggs and melted butter and beat by hand. Blend in vanilla and fold in nuts and chocolate chips. Pour mixture into unbaked pie shell. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.

BUTTERMILK PECAN PIE

1 stick margarine

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon self-rising flour

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup buttermilk

Pinch of salt

1 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 regular unbaked pie shell

Melt margarine and mix with sugar and flour. Add beaten eggs. Add buttermilk, salt, pecans and vanilla. Pour mixture it unbaked pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

GRANNY’S CORN MUFFINS

1 cup self-rising corn meal

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup oil

2 eggs

1 small can creamed corn

5 to 6 green onions, chopped

Chopped jalapeños (optional)

Combine all ingredients and pour into a greased muffin tin. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.

SWEET POTATO PIES

1 cup baked, mashed sweet potatoes

1 stick butter or margarine

2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

3 eggs

1 cup evaporated milk

2 regular unbaked pie shells

Cinnamon

Place sweet potatoes, butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and blend until smooth. Add vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add milk. Divide mixture between 2 unbaked pie shells. Sprinkle with cinnamon Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour. Pies freeze well.