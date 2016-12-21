Cook of the Week: K.C. Caldwell Grist recipes

Jefferson Chicken Crepes

1/3 cup butter

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup minced onion

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup half-and-half

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoons sherry

3 cups cooked, chopped chicken

1 package of 10 crepes*

1/2 cup whipping cream, whipped (not Cool Whip)

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Sliced mushrooms for garnish

Melt butter in a large, deep skillet. Add mushrooms and onion and sauté until tender. Blend in flour, salt and nutmeg. Stir in chicken broth and half-and-half and heat. Pour a little of the hot mixture into the egg yolk and return all to sauce. Blend in sherry. Reserve about 1 cup of the sauce.

Add chicken to the remaining sauce. Fill each crepe with about 1/3 cup of the mixture. Fold and place seam-side down in a greased 9×13-inch baking dish. Fold whipped cream into reserved 1 cup of sauce and stir to combine. Spoon this sauce down the center of the crepes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and additional sliced mushrooms. Bake at 350 degrees until heated through. Makes 10.

* At Kroger, packages of pre-made crepes are found in the produce department. You can also make your own.

New Year’s Good Luck Black-Eyed Peas

2 cans black-eyed peas, drained

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Dash of Tabasco

Combine all ingredients and place in a quart jar. Refrigerate at least 2 days and up to 2 weeks. Allow to stand at room temperature before serving.

Sweet Potato, Bacon and Apple Hash

2 sweet potatoes, scrubbed and cut in 1/2-inch dice

Olive oil

Salt

6 slices bacon, sliced in strips

1 large onion, chopped

2 Granny Smith apples, cored and chopped

Place sweet potatoes in a large bowl, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat. Arrange potatoes on a baking sheet. Roast the potatoes at 400 degrees until they are soft, but not mushy, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

Coat a large sauté pan with oil. Add the bacon and cook over medium heat. When bacon starts to crisp, add the onions, season with salt and sauté until the onions are soft and aromatic. Add the apples and sauté until the sweet potatoes are cooked through and starting to become crispy, about 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter. Serves 4.

Easy Red Beans and Rice

2 tablespoons Heinz 57 sauce

2 tablespoons A-1 steak sauce

4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 package Cajun-style smoked sausage, sliced

1 package smoked sausage, sliced

2 large onions, chopped

4 cans red beans

Hot, cooked rice

Combine sauces in bottom of a large slow cooker. Layer sausages, onions and beans until are used up. Cook on high for 4 to 5 hours. Serve over rice. Serves 12.

40-Minute Hamburger Buns

2 tablespoons active-dry yeast

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons warm water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add oil and sugar; let stand for 5 minutes. Add the egg, salt and enough flour to form a soft dough. Turn onto a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, 3 to 5 minutes. Do not let rise. Divide into 12 even pieces. Shape each into a ball and place 3 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Cover and let rest 10 minutes. Bake at 425 degrees for 8 to 12 minutes.

Slow Cooker Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Combine balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slight boil and reduce by half, about 6 to 8 minutes; set aside and let cool.

Place Brussels sprouts in a 3-quart slow cooker. Stir in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Top with butter. Cover and cook on low heat for 3 to 4 hours or on high for 1 to 2 hours. Serve immediately, drizzled with balsamic reduction and topped with Parmesan. Serves 6.