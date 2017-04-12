Cook of the Week: Barbara McNeece recipes

Banana Pudding

PUDDING

6 egg yolks

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 tablespoons self-rising flour

4 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Dash of salt

4 bananas, sliced

1/2 box vanilla wafers

MERINGUE

6 egg whites

6 teaspoons sugar

For the pudding, combine egg yolks, sugar, flour, milk, vanilla and salt in a microwave-safe bowl. Cook in microwave on high heat for about 10 minutes. Check pudding and stir. If it’s not thick, cook 3 more minutes.

In a serving dish, layer bananas, wafers and filling. Repeat layers.

For the meringue, beat egg whites. Add sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Pile meringue on top of pudding and broil until brown.

Fried Pies

3 (6-ounce) packages dried peach halves

2 cups sugar

2 cans (10-count) biscuits

3 to 4 tablespoons shortening

Place dried peach halves and sugar in a microwave-safe bowl. Cook in microwave on low heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Check and stir. Cook another 4 minutes or until thick.

Roll each biscuit into a thin circle. Place about 2 heaping tablespoons of the peach mixture on one half of each pie circle and fold over to form a half moon.

Heat shortening in a large cast iron skillet. Fry pies in batches of 2 for about 1 minute on each side. Makes 20 fried pies.

Chocolate Pie

FILLING

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup self-rising flour

1 tablespoon corn starch

3 tablespoons cocoa

3 egg yolks

2 cups milk

1 pie shell, baked

MERINGUE

3 egg whites

2 tablespoons sugar

For the filling, combine sugar, flour, corn starch, cocoa, egg yolks and milk in a microwave-safe bowl. Cook on high for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from microwave and stir. Return to microwave and cook until thick (it cooks for a total of about 9 minutes). Pour filling into baked pie shell.

For the meringue, beat egg whites. Add sugar and beat until stiff. Spread over top of pie and brown under the broiler.

Beef Roast

1 (3- to 5-pound) beef roast

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Seasoned salt

Salt and pepper

1 packet brown gravy mix

2 cups water

Sprinkle roast with garlic powder, seasoned salt and salt and pepper. Brown roast in a skillet sprayed with cooking spray. Place roast in a Crock-Pot. Combine gravy packet and water and pour over roast. Cover and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours.