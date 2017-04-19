Cook of the Week: Janet Coker recipes

CAJUN SHRIMP CREOLE

4 cups water

4 tablespoons Better Than Bouillon Chicken Base

1 box Zatarain’s Shrimp Creole Base (not the Creole mix)

1 large onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 ounces Conecuh sausage, thinly sliced

1/2 stick butter

1/2 tablespoon liquid Zatarain’s shrimp boil

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 tablespoon Creole seasoning (optional)

1 pound medium Gulf shrimp, peeled and deveined

In a large pot, bring water and bouillon to a boil. Mix dry Creole base with a small amount of cold water to prevent lumping and slowly add to boiling water. Reduce heat.

In a separate pan, saute vegetables, garlic and sausage in butter until vegetables are crisp tender. Add vegetables and sausage to the simmering stock along with liquid shrimp boil, tomato sauce, sugar and Creole seasoning, if using. Cook on low heat for 30 to 40 minutes.

Bring pot to a boil again and add shrimp and cook until they turn pink (about 30 seconds). Do not overcook. Serve over rice or baked cheese grits.

BAKED CHEESE GRITS

4 cups water

2 tablespoons Better Than Bouillon Chicken Base

1 cup quick grits

1 stick butter

1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese

2 eggs plus milk to make 1 cup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a saucepan, bring the water to a boil; add bouillon and grits and simmer until done. Remove from heat and add butter and cheese, stirring until melted. Beat egg and add milk to make 1 cup. Blend egg mixture into grits; pour mixture into a greased 2-quart casserole. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Serves 4 to 6.

STOPLIGHT SHRIMP ORZO

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, finely chopped

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

4 cups cooked, drained orzo

1 cup crumbled Feta cheese

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/2 pound small shrimp, cooked

1/4 cup black or green olives, sliced

1/4 cup Italian dressing

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a serving bowl and refrigerate overnight.

NEW ORLEANS PRALINES

1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar

1 1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup dark corn syrup

1 cup evaporated milk

1 1/2 cups pecan halves

1/2 stick butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

In a saucepan, combine sugars, corn syrup and milk. Cook over medium heat until a bit of mixture forms a semi-hard ball when dropped in water. Add pecans, butter and vanilla. Beat by hand until mixture starts to harden. Remove from heat and place pan in cold water. Spoon pralines onto waxed paper.

CUBAN PORK ROAST

1 (3- to 4-pound) pork loin

1 whole head of garlic

3/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Pierce pork with a meat fork all over. Peel garlic cloves and mash them up. Combine mashed garlic with lemon juice, oregano, cumin, salt and pepper. Marinate the meat in the garlic mixture for 24 hours in the refrigerator. Bake at 325 degrees for about 4 hours.

KING RANCH CASSEROLE

1 whole chicken or 4 breasts

1 large bell pepper, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

3 tablespoons butter

3 tomatoes, chopped (if using canned, drain well)

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

Garlic salt

10 to 12 soft corn tortillas

Reserved chicken broth

1/2 to 3/4 cup grated Cheddar cheese

Boil chicken in salted water until done. Debone and set aside. Reserve broth.

Saute bell pepper and onion in butter; add chopped tomatoes, soups and milk. Add chili powder and garlic salt to taste.

In a large greased casserole, place one layer of tortillas that have been dipped in reserved broth to soften them. Top with half of the chicken and cover with half of the sauce.

Repeat layers. Top with one more layer of dipped tortillas. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until bubbly. Freezes well.