Cook of the Week: Jean Schickling recipes

Chicken Brown

4 boneless chicken breast halves

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

2 sticks butter, divided

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, cubed

2 cups whole milk

8 ounces sliced Mozzarella cheese

Sauté chicken and mushrooms in 1 stick of butter until chicken is done. Remove from pan and set aside.

In same skillet, melt remaining stick of butter and sauté garlic. Stir in flour and cubed cream cheese. Add milk and stir until sauce has thickened.

Place chicken and mushrooms in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Cover with sauce and top with sliced cheese. Bake at 350 degrees on the top rack of the oven until brown and bubbly.

Spaghetti Bake

2 pounds ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (16-ounce) can tomato paste

1 (6- to 8-ounce) can mushroom pieces

2 teaspoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

8 ounces spaghetti, cooked and drained

4 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

In a large pot, cook ground beef, onion and garlic until meat is browned. Drain off grease. Stir in tomatoes, tomato paste, mushrooms, sugar and spices. Simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Stir in cooked spaghetti.

Pour half of the spaghetti mixture into a greased 9×13-inch pan. Cover with half of Mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over all. Bake at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes. Serves 10 to 12.

Zucchini Pie

3 cups unpeeled, shredded zucchini

1 onion, diced

4 eggs

1 cup Bisquick

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups grated Mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons parsley

Salt and pepper

Combine all ingredients. Pour into a greased pie plate. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.

Death by Chocolate Cookies

2 packages (16 squares) semi-sweet baking chocolate, divided

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 stick butter

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups chopped nuts

Coarsely chop 8 squares of chocolate and set aside.

Microwave remaining 8 squares of chocolate in a large microwaveable bowl on high heat for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir until chocolate is melted and smooth. Stir in sugar, butter, eggs and vanilla. Stir in flour and baking powder. Stir in reserved chopped chocolate and nuts.

Drop by 1/4-cupful onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 13 minutes or until cookies are puffed and feel set to the touch. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes about 1 1/2 dozen cookies.

Ole Lyme Inn Clam Chowder

1 stick butter

4 ounces smoked bacon, diced

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced boiling potato

1 cup sliced carrot

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 quart chicken broth

2 cups cream

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons chipotle peppers in adobo, pureed

1 quart chopped clams

1 cup whole kernel corn

Salt and pepper

In a stockpot, melt butter and sauté diced bacon for 5 minutes. Add onion, potato, carrot and celery, cover, and cook for 15 minutes on low heat. Blend in flour and cook, uncovered, 5 to 10 minutes, stirring often. Add broth and cream, mixing well. Bring to a low boil and add the bay leaves, thyme and chipotle. Reduce mixture to desired thickness. Add clams and corn and season with salt and pepper. Remove bay leaves before serving.

Butterscotch Delight

1 stick butter

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup pecan pieces

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened

2 (8-ounce) containers whipped topping, divided

2 small boxes instant butterscotch pudding

4 cups cold milk

Combine butter, flour and pecans and stir with a fork. Press into a greased 9×13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Combine cream cheese and 1 container of whipped topping and spread over the crust.

Combine the butterscotch pudding mix with 4 cups cold milk and beat with a whisk for 2 minutes. When pudding is soft-set, spread on top of cream cheese layer. Spread remaining container of whipped topping over all. Refrigerate.