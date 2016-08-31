Cook of the Week: Laverne Raper recipes

Ripe Tomato Relish

1 gallon ripe tomatoes, peeled and diced

3 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups vinegar

1 large onion, diced

1 large bell pepper, diced

3 to 4 ribs celery, diced

Combine all ingredients in a large pot and cook slowly until mixture boils. Place relish in sterilized jars and process in a boiling water bath.

Banana Bread

4 to 5 over-ripe bananas, mashed

1 1/4 cups dark brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 eggs

Combine all ingredients, mixing well. Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes at 325 degrees in loaf pans or a Bundt pan.

Tea Cakes

2 eggs

2/3 cup oil

2 tablespoons vanilla

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

Combine all ingredients and beat well. Drop onto a greased cookie sheet and flatten with the bottom of a glass. Sprinkle with a little sugar and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Makes 1 1/2 to 2 dozen.

Parmesan Chicken

Skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Salt and pepper

Melted margarine

Finely crushed cracker crumbs

Parmesan cheese in a can

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Dredge in melted margarine, then in cracker crumbs. Place chicken in a baking dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Put any extra cracker crumbs on top and drizzle with any remaining melted margarine. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees until done, about 45 minutes. Remove foil and return to oven until lightly browned.

Hamburger Casserole

1 pound ground beef

1 small onion, diced

1 can tomato soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup minute rice, cooked and drained

Cook meat with onion until meat is browned. Drain. Combine meat mixture with soups and rice. Pour into a casserole and bake at 350 degrees until bubbly. Serve with a salad, green beans and rolls.