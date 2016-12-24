DAVID PANNELL: Celebrating love/hate relationship with Christmas Eve

I have a love/hate relationship with Christmas Eve. I love it and I hate it, and sometimes I love to hate it. Before you rush to judgment, let me explain.

Christmas Eve is all about desire. After all, no Christmas is complete without Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.” But desire is tricky. Desire gone to seed turns us toxic; desire abandoned turns us bitter. On Christmas Eve, we come face to face with the question: Do we dare to wish for anything, or not?

The Greek Stoics of Jesus’ day didn’t go in for desire. They believed in simply accepting whatever fate delivered.

The Buddhists say desire causes suffering, and the way out of suffering is to eliminate desire, which makes sense, except that it means you can’t really attach yourself in a loving way to anything.

Christianity, on the other hand, is all about deep attachment and love. So the question remains: Which is better – desire, which brings suffering, or detachment from desire, which limits love?

Christmas Eve exposes our answer, and our answer lays bare the heart. Either we are longing for something, or we have stopped longing. I love and hate Christmas Eve because both are so dangerous.

Longing is dangerous because it makes us vulnerable. Not every kid who wants a bike gets a bike. The not-getting is painful, humiliating, and arbitrary, and happens in plain sight of those with shiny new bikes. If you learn not to want a bike, it makes it a little easier.

Longing is also dangerous because of our tendency to long for the wrong things – power, fame, wealth – and squander a lifetime chasing them. We turn sour and self-pitying if we don’t get them, and if we do get them, they crumble in our hands and turn to ash on our tongues.

Or we can long for good things – peace, forgiveness, love, understanding – and spend a life pursuing them. But reality is to our longing as Christmas Day is to Christmas Eve: an inevitable letdown. The Kingdom has not come enough to satisfy our longing for it. Suffering continues its long, indifferent march, our battle against it notwithstanding. And – just as every marriage is pregnant with divorce – faith, long enough separated from its object, can turn to disbelief.

That’s why I love/hate Christmas Eve. It forces that question and its answers, both fraught with danger. Dare we long for anything, even good things? Can our hearts bear up under our longing for the Kingdom when its coming is so long delayed?

I believe the answer is a stubborn “Yes!” screamed over the roar of the tides that seem to push our fragile little boat of hope back endlessly. Christmas Eve is a declaration of hope for the unseen shore of a far country.

David Pannell describes himself as “a recovering farmer and the reluctant pastor of Common Ground Christian Church in Wren, Mississippi.” Contact him at davidpan1963@gmail.com.