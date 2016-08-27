DAVID PANNELL: Family makes room in heart, home for BG

“We’re going to be foster parents!” That’s the news-bomb our daughter and her husband dropped on us several months ago. She and her husband live far away, in another state, and have 2 boys of their own – our grandsons, Davey and Milo, ages 3 and 5.

They are perfect, of course. I refer to them collectively as “The Dudes.” When I heard about this decision, my first thought was, What about The Dudes? What would the insertion of a foster child into the family dynamic do to them? What would they have to sacrifice? What if this new foster child were to steal focus away from them or, God forbid, hurt them? It may sound selfish, but I think it’s a natural response, one my wife shared as well. We worried together, but had no choice but to respect the decision their family had made.

The vetting process for foster parenting is long and involved. Foster parents apply and are screened by caseworkers who track down references, inspect the home, interview the prospective foster parents, and lead classes to help protect the children from further potential abuse (some foster parents are no better than the biological ones; some are worse). They try to mentally prepare the foster parents for making the best of a variety of bad situations.

Our daughter and her husband were warned that in the unfathomable foster child universe, the children of parents who are merely drug addicts are the lucky ones. Worse still were the ones starved, abandoned, physically or sexually abused. They were warned that these children would hide food and hoard food, from habit of scarcity or fear of having it taken away. They were warned some would act out physically or shut down emotionally, having been robbed of privacy, dignity, trust and innocence. Once accepted as foster parents, they would have to be ready at a moment’s notice to receive and to rescue such a child any time of night or day, and would have to be ready to relinquish the child once a more permanent placement had been secured. They were told the eventual goal was to reassimilate them into their biological families. Still they persisted.

They requested a girl, younger than The Dudes. They cleared out a room in their small house, painted it a restful white, furnished it with little girl toys, tucked delicate little girl clothes into the drawers, and on a framed chalkboard propped on the dresser, my daughter drew a rose garland, within which she wrote the words “You Are Loved.” On a recent visit, The Dudes walked us through the empty, expectant room. Davey smoothed the covers and said, “This is Baby Girl’s bed.”

They got the call about a week ago. They dropped everything, jumped in the car, and went to pick up “Baby Girl.” She’s just turned 2 and has short brown hair that our daughter put up in little pigtails. They’ve taken to calling her BG, and we’ve been bombarded with pictures – BG in a stroller, BG cuddled in bed, reading “When the Sun Rose,” BG working a puzzle in soft, morning light (she’s an early riser), BG on a trip to Target to get new shoes and clothes, BG in jammies, laughing at the boys. Only once so far has she had a breakdown – on a bowling trip with the family. She just got too tired, the way kids sometimes do when they’re having so much fun. It hits them all at once.

I suppose it hit me all at once, too. The Dudes will abide, and at least for now, so will Baby Girl. And at least for now, she’s ours, too.

David Pannell describes himself as “a recovering farmer and the reluctant pastor of Common Ground Christian Church in Wren, Mississippi.” Contact him at davidpan1963@gmail.com.