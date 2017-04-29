DAVID PANNELL: Forgiveness, mercy, grace often found in unlikely places

“God hates fags.” You’ve probably seen marchers on the news carrying one of those signs, or the ones that read, “Thank God for dead soldiers.” They’re held in the clenched fists of the members of tiny Westboro Baptist Church, based in Topeka, Kansas.

It’s mostly just the relatives of its late founder, Fred Phelps. He believed all calamities, including the deaths of American soldiers in war, were part of God’s judgment on a “doomed nation.” Phelps was born in Meridian, Mississippi.

The Westboro group isn’t affiliated with any Baptist denomination.They’re uniformly renounced by the Southern Baptist Convention and the broader Christian community. Even by a generous assessment, they qualify as a hate group, with a theology so warped and one-dimensional it does not rise to the dignity of heresy.

I’ll spare you the details and just say the group hates a lot of people, and the watching world largely hates them back.

Thirty-one-year-old Megan Phelps Roper is the granddaughter of Fred Phelps. She grew up in the church and cut her teeth on the bitter fruit of its teachings, passed down to her and her 10 siblings as God’s own truth.

In a 2017 TED Talk, she explained the journey that led her to leave the church in 2012, renounce its teachings, and become an activist seeking to overcome the same sort of religious hatred she was born into.

She remembers holding the signs when she was 5 years old, before she could read them, before she could comprehend the unfocused rage they represented.

“I grew up thinking life was an epic battle: us against the world,” she said.

As a young adult, Megan finally found her way out, and into a life more recognizably human, through the kindness of the strangers she was engaging on Twitter, of all places.

She said, “Amid the digital screaming hordes, I found myself engaged in civil conversations with people who refused to judge me. These conversations planted seeds of doubt about my faith that led to a larger erosion of trust in my church.”

By a redemptive reversal, she found love and mercy among the very people she had so long scorned. “When I reached out, I got more than I could have hoped for – forgiveness and the benefit of the doubt. I found light and a way forward in the same communities we had targeted for so long,” she said.

There is much to learn from her story. As children, for good or ill, our hearts are formed by our families. As adults, our hearts are formed by what we choose and what we reject. As humans, we are all more than the worst thing we’ve ever done, even if, like Phelps, we’ve done some rotten things. Forgiveness frees us. Mercy often lurks in the most unlikely places.

Most of all, judgment turns back on us. Turning away from it frees us to love and be loved, as Megan Phelps Roper finally learned: “I made a surprising realization; it was a relief and a privilege to let go of the harsh judgments I had been making about nearly every person I saw. I realized I needed to learn; I needed to listen.”

David Pannell describes himself as a recovering farmer and a retired preacher. Contact him at davidpan1963@gmail.com.