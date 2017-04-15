DAVID PANNELL: Mountain trek brings thoughts of Easter, hope for renewal

I spent last weekend atop Mount LeConte in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains. I was joined by my wife and our son, along with my brother and his wife.

Though you may find it hard to believe on this mild Easter weekend, it was 17 degrees and there were seven inches of snow on the ground.

We, along with about 25 other paying guests, spent the night at LeConte Lodge – a 1930s-era cluster of cabins at LeConte’s 6,593-foot summit.

The cabins have no electricity or running water. Fuel for cooking and heating (sort of) is from a field of propane tanks on the mountainside.

Meals in the lantern-lit dining hall are prepared and served by a staff of 11 workers who live on the mountain nine months out of the year. Guests of all ages from all over the Southeast come to experience the otherworldly charm of LeConte Lodge.

All staff and guests arrive at LeConte on foot, along one of five trails that lead to the top. There are no roads in or out.

Some have been coming to LeConte for years or even decades. In the gift shop, a framed newspaper story recounts the experience of a hiker who climbed LeConte 700 times, doing so for the last time on her 92nd birthday.

All provisions – from fuel to food, tools to toilet paper (there are flushing toilets in the communal bathrooms) – are brought in either by helicopter or by a group of nine llamas who trek to the lodge under the care of a llama wrangler three days every week during the season.

On our way up, we met a pair of ladies who appeared to be around 60 years old. Friendly, fit, and fashionable, they had the seasoned look of serious hikers.

Each carried aluminum ski poles and each wore thick Peruvian knee-high socks with colorful stripes and tassels. They were wearing floppy wide-brimmed wool hats – one a warm brown, the other emerald blue – each with a single bright feather tucked playfully into the brim.

The 6.7-mile trail was snow-covered, icy and treacherous; the weather bright but bitter cold. Throughout the day, we passed or were passed several times by the hatted ladies, trudging cheerfully onward.

We spent a cold and nearly sleepless night in our cabin. After breakfast, we headed down the mountain, inching our way along the ice-glazed path, stumbling as we went. The sun shone brightly in a clear indigo sky. Nearer the bottom, the icy trail turned to slush, then mud.

Back in the parking lot, we spotted the two ladies again. Like us, they seemed weary but satisfied. As they were throwing gear into the back of their vehicle, I could see that one of them – the one in the blue hat – was missing her right arm. Where it should have been, a short, tapering stump was carefully wrapped against the cold. We had seen them all throughout the hike, but somehow I missed this detail.

I thought back to how often our party had stumbled and fallen on the ice and how hard both the climb and the descent had been, even with the benefit of two arms.

On this Easter weekend, the blue hat lady reminded me that all of us are wounded – waiting for wholeness, hoping for renewal.

If we are wise and brave, we wrap our wounds but refuse to wrap ourselves around them. We put on our best hat and we walk out to meet the day, as incomplete as we are, and as beautiful. It’s the best any of us can do for now, and it’s enough.

David Pannell describes himself as a recovering farmer and a retired preacher. Contact him at davidpan1963@gmail.com.