DAVID PANNELL: Near-reality of robotics drives humans into ‘uncanny valley’

When I was a little kid, our family went to Disney World. Somewhere in our family archive, there’s a picture of me in the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse, beaming. I’m rocking a pair of elastic-waisted khaki shorts and knee-high athletic socks with striped tops. You’d think someone might have told me to pull my waistband down below my navel, but I guess everyone was having too much fun to notice that I looked like a small version of my grandfather.

I loved the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse. I knew it wasn’t real, but I still got into it, by exercising what is called the “suspension of disbelief.” We suspend our disbelief when we go to the movies or to a play or when we listen to politicians speak. We know it’s not real, but we want to enjoy the show, so we just go with it.

The low point of Disney World was the dreaded “Hall Of Presidents” exhibit. For one thing, it was educational. No kid ever went to Disney World to learn stuff, even the high-waisted ones like me.

The Hall of Presidents made the suspension of disbelief all but impossible. Maybe it’s better now, but back then, it was just a series of life-sized, costumed dummies who’d ‘come to life’ to tell you their story when a group approached and hit a button. Maybe they fooled somebody, but those dummies weren’t fooling me.

Even as a kid, I rolled my eyes at how cheesy and unrealistic the figures were. Thomas Jefferson prattled on about the Declaration, but I declare, all I could hear was the click and whir of his crude, robotic gestures. All I could see was how his hinged mouth moved out of sync with his muffled, recorded voice.

I guess I should cut them some slack. After all, that was back in the ‘70s, when robotics was a new discipline. Back then, there was no mistaking even a high-end robot for even a low-end human.

In 2017, things are different. Now, instead of rolling our eyes at how unrealistic robots are, we shudder at how life-like they have become. When we see computer-generated images of humans in movies, we no longer exercise the suspension of disbelief, but rather we stare in disbelief at how convincing they are. It’s creepy.

In the study of robotics, there’s a principle called “the “uncanny valley.” Simply stated, it means there is a tipping point in robotics and computer-generated images of humans. Up to that tipping point, we marvel at how life-like the object or image is. Beyond that point, when those objects or images are too realistic, we become repelled by them.

The point at which we become repelled is the “uncanny valley.” It’s the point at which we find the similarity to real humans ‘uncanny.’

Some say we’re troubled by these too-nearly-human objects and images because their dead-eyed stares remind us of our own death. Others say their jerky, robotic motions play on our fears of losing bodily control. Still others believe it’s because they lead us to secretly wonder if our species will someday be overpowered and replaced by androids.

Personally, I think we’re repelled by them because they’re almost real, but not quite. And the warm, pulsing, many-layered human heart longs, in all things, for reality. It’s just how we were made, and nothing Disney will ever make can come close.

But still, you have to admit, that Swiss Family Robinson treehouse is pretty great.

David Pannell describes himself as “a recovering farmer and the reluctant pastor of Common Ground Christian Church in Wren, Mississippi.” Contact him at davidpan1963@gmail.com.