DAVID PANNELL: Time in peace, quiet of closet offers new perspective

Have you ever heard of a coffee closet? Well, neither have I, but I think I just invented it. Allow me to explain.

A coffee closet is designed specifically for the parents of toddlers, and it is just what it sounds like. It is a closet where people with toddlers can go to escape their toddlers, which is what every red-eyed, sleep-deprived toddler parent wants more than anything. It is a place where you can sit quietly in a darkened, locked room all alone and review your life choices, drink your coffee, and concentrate on not losing what’s left of your mind or selling your toddlers to science.

I invented the coffee closet last week, while we were spending a few days with our daughter and son-in-law, who have not one, but two toddlers. We sat down one morning to try to have coffee, and the two toddlers came running to our daughter like moths to a flame, and tried to vault into her lap with desperate focus, like soldiers trying to board the last boat from Dunkirk.

Science has now proven that when a toddler smells coffee, it sets off a signal in the toddler brain that compels them to climb aboard the potential coffee drinker, and by whatever means necessary to prevent that person from having even one uninterrupted or pleasurable sip. Once the sip is aborted and the potential drinker is reduced to tears of rage and regret, the toddler’s brain tells it to go back to trying to bake the cat or put a nice even glaze of Play-Doh on the couch.

That’s where the coffee closet comes in. The parent or other adult coffee drinker bypasses the whole process. They make their coffee and proceed directly to the coffee closet. They lock the sound-proof door behind them, pull down a secret, specially designed coffee closet jump seat, lean back and exhale, sipping their coffee in sweet peace, chuckling with quiet satisfaction as the howling toddlers try in vain to remove the door from its titanium, toddler-proof hinges with the wooden mallet from their playset.

On my recent visit I also discovered no house is too large to necessitate a coffee closet. You might think that in a relatively large house, the caregivers might find a quiet spot far enough removed from toddlers to enjoy the taste of coffee without resorting to a closet. It is not so.

Our daughter and son-in-law have just moved from their tiny two-bedroom bungalow into a rambling two-story Victorian on one of those gentrifying streets lined with Subaru Outbacks. It’s the kind of area where you can buy either heroin or a used kayak.

The new house is spacious and the toddlers have lots of things with which to occupy themselves, but when it’s coffee time, they drop everything and come to the scent as if pulled by a powerful magnet. A coffee closet would change all that.

In the new year, we’ll all have to deal with distractions, demands, and the sometimes overwhelming expectations that are placed on us, even by the people we love. Going into our closets to pray, as Jesus taught his followers to do, could change all that, coffee or no coffee.

David Pannell describes himself as “a recovering farmer and the reluctant pastor of Common Ground Christian Church in Wren, Mississippi.” Contact him at davidpan1963@gmail.com.