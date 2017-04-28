Defending central vision: Treatments can slow macular degeneration

By Michaela Gibson Morris

The macula is small, but mighty.

With a diameter less than a quarter of an inch, it is the part of the retina responsible for the sharp, central vision that allows us to read and see colors. It’s the kind of thing that goes unnoticed until it’s gone.

“Some people don’t realize they are only seeing out of one eye,” said Tupelo retina specialist Dr. Heather Hancock.

Age-related macular degeneration affects 11 million Americans. It can leave holes in the central vision, making it difficult to read and see faces. Peripheral vision remains intact even at the most severe stages.

“Macular degeneration never makes it lights out,” Hancock said.

It typically affects people over the age of 55. Smoking doubles the risk of macular degeneration. Whites are more likely to develop the condition than African-Americans or Latinos. People with extreme near-sightedness are also at risk. It has a strong genetic component.

“My mother had it and her sister had it,” said 89-year-old Freddie Kolb of New Albany, who has lived with the condition for eight years. “Their eyesight was much worse. They didn’t have access to the help there is now.”

Macular degeneration is still considered incurable, but advances in treatment are allowing physicians to slow the progression of the disease, especially with the most devastating form of macular degeneration, Hancock said.

Two forms

Age-related macular degeneration comes in two forms. Dry macular degeneration typically progresses very slowly. It develops because the macula becomes thinner and worn.

There is no direct therapy for dry macular degeneration. Physicians typically recommend a diet rich in antioxidants and supplements that support eye health, along with regular follow up to watch for changes, Hancock said.

Wet macular degeneration, if left unchecked, typically impacts vision much more quickly. The wet comes from the abnormal growth of blood vessels, which often leak. The growth and leaks can warp the macula, creating the distortions.

People with dry macular degeneration are at higher risk for developing the faster moving condition, but it isn’t an inevitability.

“Only about 10 percent of people will progress,” from dry macular degeneration to wet macular degeneration, Hancock said.

Over the past decade, doctors have been able to treat wet macular degeneration with injections that target the abnormal blood vessels. The treatment is 93 percent successful at keeping wet macular degeneration from progressing.

“We have a really good shot at helping them keep the vision they have,” Hancock said. “About half get some improvement.”

It’s been a game changer for people like Kolb. Her macular degeneration progressed from dry to wet in 2014. Although she is legally blind, she is able to function in her home, using adaptive devices that allow her to read her bills, write checks and thread a needle.

She has injections every month in one eye and every three months in the other eye.

“They are keeping it from progressing,” Kolb said.

Choices

Three drugs that work against the abnormal blood vessels are used to treat wet macular degeneration.

Avastin and Lucentis are both made by Genentech. Eylea is made by Regeneron. All work well, but there are significant differences in price. Lucentis costs about $2,000 a dose. Eylea costs about $1,800. Avastin costs about $50 a dose.

“Eylea’s and Lucentis’ significantly higher price tags reflect the costly process of FDA approval for their intended use,” according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Avastin, which is approved to treat colon cancer, is often the first-line choice. Because it is not FDA-approved for use in eyes, it has to be repackaged for use in the eye. That step can add risk of contamination, but the risk can be minimized by proper handling.

All three drugs are covered by Medicare, although coverage by other insurers can vary. Some patients respond better to one medication than the others.

Early detection

Catching macular degeneration early gives patients the best chances to maintain their vision. Regular eye exams starting at age 50 are the first line of defense, Hancock said.

“Sometimes we pick up on it before they do,” Hancock said.

Likewise, people with dry macular degeneration need to be closely followed for signs of progression to wet macular degeneration. In addition to regular eye exams, people can check their vision at home each week using a special grid or a smart phone app, Hancock said.

If wet macular degeneration is found at its early stages, patients typically need fewer injections, Hancock said. The more abnormal blood vessel growth there is, the more injections people need to control the progression.

Prevention

People can reduce their risk by eating diets rich in leafy green vegetables and quitting smoking, Hancock said. Wearing sunglasses with UV protection is also a smart precaution. Typically she doesn’t recommend supplements geared for eye health for people unless they have been diagnosed with macular degeneration.

Debates on blue light from computer screens and cell phones continue to go back and forth, but there is no definitive evidence they raise the risk of developing macular degeneration, Hancock said.

“Take smart precautions, but don’t make yourself crazy about it,” Hancock said.

