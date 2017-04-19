Derby Day fundraiser features food, fun

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Regional Rehab’s annual Kentucky Derby party features a hat contest, live music, mint juleps, live and silent auctions and derby dollars (play money) to bet on the famous horse race.

But the real star of the party is the food.

Most of the dishes served have been on the Derby Day menu since the fundraiser began in 1999.

“The party starts with recipes we started using 19 years ago,” said Tom Evans, one of the hosts. “Some of them are from when I started doing my Christmas open house.”

The 19th Annual Kentucky Derby Party is Saturday, May 6, at Evans’ home at 419 Robins St., in Tupelo. It’s a major fundraiser for the nonprofit long-term rehab center that provides speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, audiological services and early intervention services at no cost to its clients.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres served at the party include chicken salad cups, spinach dip with Hawaiian bead, sausage balls, meatballs, smoked pork tenderloin, carved roast beef and turkey, a cheese ring with preserves, assorted homemade breads and rolls, fresh fruits and vegetables, assorted cheeses, peanut butter balls, cookies, brownies, chess squares and lemon squares.

“Kay decided to offer sausage balls and meatballs because so many men were coming to the event,” Evans said, speaking of Kay Mathews, the former executive director of Regional Rehab. “The idea was to have something male-friendly.”

For years, Evans made a horseshoe-shaped Derby cake garnished with roses for the party, but the cake went by the wayside because it was messy.

“The only thing we don’t do anymore is the Derby cake and the Hawaiian log and I’d kind of like to bring that log back,” he said.

The dining table at Evans’ home will be adorned with silver trays, pottery, cloth napkins and crystal plates and there will more than 150 fresh red roses tucked about in vases and arrangements.

“The Derby is all about tradition and we’re all about tradition here,” Evans said.

The silent auction is always popular at the fundraiser. Donated items this year include furniture, paintings by local artists, jewelry, travel packages, gift baskets, gift certificates, pottery, lawn equipment, luggage and purses.

Tickets are $40 each or $300 for a table of eight. With each ticket, you get entrance to the event, the heavy hors d’oeuvres, $500 Derby Dollars (play money to bet with), live music and one drink ticket.

Bartenders will be making authentic mint juleps – simple syrup steeped with fresh mint, bourbon and ice – served in a collector’s glass that comes with the drink ticket.

“Two dozen volunteers will prepare the food and they start making some things right after Easter,” said Sadie Buchanan, a volunteer. “We’re counting on 300 attendees this year. It’s growing. We’ll have more than we did last year.”

For more information or tickets, call (662) 842-1891.

PEANUT BUTTER BALLS

2 pounds powdered sugar

1 (18-ounce) jar crunchy peanut butter

1 (18-ounce) jar creamy peanut butter

2 sticks butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla

Pinch of salt

Almond bark and paraffin

Combine sugar, peanut butter, softened butter, vanilla and salt, using hands. Roll into small balls and refrigerate overnight. Dip in melted chocolate almond bark and paraffin. Place on waxed paper to harden.

TANGY CHEESE RING

8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 ounces processed cheese, softened

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 very small onion, finely grated

2 to 3 drops hot sauce

1 cup mayonnaise (may use less)

1 cup chopped pecans

1 (18-ounce) jar apricot or peach preserves

Crackers

Parsley for garnish

Combine cheeses, Worcestershire, garlic, onion and hot sauce. Add mayo to taste. Sprinkle about 1/4 cup pecans in an oiled, 7-cup ring mold and press mixture into it. Chill until firm. Turn out onto a serving platter. Sprinkle remaining pecans on the cheese ring and put preserves in the center. Place crackers around the ring and garnish with parsley.

CHICKEN SALAD CUPS

5 1/2 pounds split chicken breasts, with skin and bone

Water for boiling

1/4 cup Cavender’s Greek Seasoning

1 cup finely chopped celery

2 cups sweet pickle relish, room temp

3 cups Miracle Whip salad dressing, room temp

Phyllo pastry cups

Add chicken breasts to water seasoned with Cavender’s and boil until chicken falls from bone. Cut up chicken while still warm. Add celery, relish and Miracle Whip. Bake phyllo pastry cups according to package directions; allow to cool. Stuff cups with chicken salad.

SMOKED PORK LOIN

2 cups red wine

1 cup soy sauce

1 (5- to 6-pound) boneless pork loin

1 cup strongly brewed coffee

1/3 cup liquid smoke

Garlic powder and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Fresh rosemary

Olive oil

Combine wine and soy sauce and pour over pork loin. Marinate 24 hours.

As pork is marinating, inject it with a mixture of coffee and liquid smoke. Discard marinade. Rub loin with garlic powder, black pepper and rosemary.

Brush with olive oil. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Place loin on smoker using half wet and half dry hickory chips and cook until center reaches 225 degrees. Let stand for 30 minutes before slicing.

Serve with dipping sauce, which is red wine, soy sauce, garlic powder and black pepper mixed together in proportions to suit your taste.