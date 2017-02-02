A Dog’s Purpose’ overdoses on sentimentality

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

Movies are meant to manipulate our emotions. That’s why we go. What’s the point of a story that doesn’t grab us by the heart, knock us in the funny bone or pull us on a thrill ride?

But “A Dog’s Purpose” takes manipulation to extreme levels. I ached during parts of this movie because the filmmakers took my love for my family dogs and twisted it to their own ends.

When watching a loyal, well-loved dog be put down on screen, I was momentarily transported to the day and time not so long ago when my dog, Bix, breathed his last. I mourned for Bix all over again, though he looked nothing like Bailey, the furry hero of the story.

Josh Gad voices Bailey’s thoughts as he goes through life and afterlives. In the world dreamed up by novelist W. Bruce Cameron, dogs are reincarnated and keep their memories from one life to the next.

As Bailey, he bonds with Ethan (Bryce Gheisar as a kid and K.J. Apa as a teen). There are a lot of sweet moments shared between the dog and his boy, though things are not always fine in the family.

An alcoholic father (Luke Kirby) and a prank gone wrong cause strife in Ethan’s life. But no matter how bad things get, the bond between Ethan and Bailey remains until the sad day when the dog refuses to eat and gets that look in his eye that dog lovers hate to see.

It’s painful, and it happens more than once, as Bailey has new experiences with different people. There are happy times, sad times and tragic times. It makes me think reincarnation might not be the best afterlife for dogs.

The story got to me, but the feelings it created weren’t 100 percent earned.

What does that mean exactly?

Many years ago, one of my professors said the word “sentimentality” and made a face as though she’d eaten a sugar-coated worm. “A Dog’s Purpose” has all the subtlety of a late-night commercial of malnourished dogs in cages meant to push people to reach for their wallets.

I’m not against such appeals in theory, but I expect more from a movie.

The human relationships aren’t much better. After Ethan’s story, just about every character on two legs has a simple problem that’s solved with puppy power.

“A Dog’s Purpose” packs an emotional punch at times in the theater, but a little distance from the movie exposes its sentimental flaws.

I give “A Dog’s Purpose” a D.

It’s showing at Malcos in Tupelo, Oxford, Corinth and Columbus, Cinemark in Tupelo, Hollywood Premier Cinemas in Starkville and Movie Reel 4 in New Albany.

Look for movie reviews in Scene on Thursdays, and listen each Tuesday on Wizard 106.7 between 4:30 and 5 p.m.