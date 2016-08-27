Doniphan group brings performance art to middle school

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Tupelo-based Doniphan Dance Project’s mission is modern dance, and on Friday afternoon, the dance company’s members were making middle school students into modern dancers.

The dance company performed two modern dance pieces for Tupelo Middle School students Friday afternoon at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium.

Catherine Barkley, assistant artistic director and dancer, described the two dances as “swing” and “post-apocalyptic.”

“They’re two really different pieces,” Barkley said. “There are a lot of different modern dance styles.”

Barkley said she believes modern dance appeals to young people more than other more traditional styles because of modern dance’s tendency toward loose, flowing movements and innovative choreography.

“Ballet is so structured, it is beautiful, but with modern we get to let loose and have fun,” Barkley said.

However, Barkley said many young people haven’t been exposed to modern dance.

Barkley herself did not know much about modern dance until midway through her high school career.

“I was exposed to it (modern dance) two years ago as a junior in high school, and I fell in love with it,” Barkley said. “It helped me realize I could continue with dance as a career.”

Through the group’s performance at TMS, Barkley and Roxie Clayton, artistic director for Doniphan Dance, hope to inspire a younger generation of modern dancers.

“We’re trying to show them that dance can be for everybody,” Clayton said.

Clayton said she hopes students who are interested will join the company, especially since many students never have the opportunity to attend a traditional dance studio.

Doniphan Dance is free to join and is sustained by donations. The Tupelo-based group currently has 27 members whose ages range from 12-24.

Students who are looking for a creative outlet and uplifting community could especially benefit from Friday’s program, according to Clayton. She hopes students will find that dance can be a source of self-confidence.

“It’s not just about dancing,” Clayton said.

Kristy Luse, director of educational enhancement for Tupelo Schools, said the Doniphan performance is just one of several types of dance students throughout the district will be exposed to this year.

Luse said the Doniphan Dance performance, although not directly related to the Whole Schools Initiative, enhances the work already being done in the district to integrate the arts into students’ school days.

The Doniphan Dance Project will also perform 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday for the general public at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent