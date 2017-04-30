Double Decker rolls through Oxford again, drawing thousands

By Chaning Green

Oxford Citizen

OXFORD – The 2017 Double Decker Arts Festival returned this weekend, drawing staggering crowds yet again.

Estimates for the crowd at the festival this weekend reached upwards of 60,000 locals and of-towners pouring onto the Courthouse Square to celebrate the annual art, music and food festival that has become Oxford’s premier event.

Saturday morning kicked off with the annual Double Decker 5k and 10k road races, followed by a well-attended one-mile kids fun run. There were more than 1,500 racers from all across the country. The final tally of where each runner came from will be in later in the week, but the event has seen runners from as many as 26 different states in past years.

Nicole Gladden is an artist who had several of her works for sale in a booth for the festival. Gladden has been participating in Double Decker as a vendor on and off for the last nine years or so, both on her own and as a member of the Oxford Artist Guild.

Her playful, surreal style comes to life in her tent, which was decorated with paintings showing bicycle-riding dogs, girls with birdcages for dresses and more. The blues and grays and whites blend together beautifully on wooden panels, painted with acrylics and framed up. Gladden calls the style “indoor landscapes,” a title bestowed on her work by a friend and colleague.

She said she was thrilled to be able to participate in this year’s Double Decker Festival.

“I love festivals when people really want to talk about art,” Gladden said. “I love when people ask me about my art because it’s a soulful experience for me, painting. I love talking about the spirit behind my pieces. I love talking about art, even if they are not serious buyers. I also just love seeing so many people and a lot of people I know actually come up to me with ‘Oh! I had no idea you were an artist.’”

Food vendor MemPops was also on the Square for the festival for the first time. The popsicle makers have been in business for about three years now and have opened a brick and mortar store in Memphis. They’re getting ready to open their second location in June.

In addition to the actual stores, they have nine carts, two Airstreams, and two mail trucks that were converted into mobile popsicle stands. Their flavors at Double Decker were the standard strawberry, banana and other common popsicle flavors. They push the limit at their other stores, however, selling dozens of different flavors ranging from watermelon to spicy chili mixes.

Chris Taylor is the owner and creator of MemPops. He started making popsicles with his kids, and the whole thing kind of beautifully spun out of control. Now they’re a full-blown business.

Dana Keene works as a nanny for the Taylors and ended up roped into the popsicle business. She said she loves it and was excited that this year’s Double Decker was her first experience in Oxford.

“Honestly, I’m just along for the ride,” Keene said, speaking of her involvement with the Taylor family and eventually MemPops. “I get to watch his kids and sell popsicles, and we all just have the best time. I love what we do. Double Decker is so much fun. The buildings here are so cute. We’re so glad to be here.”

