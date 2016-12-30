EARTH LADY: Loss of habitat greatest threat to mink’s survival

A visit to the attic is often a trip down memory lane. This seldom-visited space is a repository for seasonal items, castoffs and memorabilia. And in most attics, sentiment often holds sway over common sense. The attic becomes a place for sequestered memories.

The Earth Lady, huffing and puffing, muttered a few “bah humbugs” while lugging the Christmas boxes up the stairs to the attic, but now the decorations, along with the memories, are nestled in the attic until it is time to “deck the halls” next year. Ah, but draped on a shelf in this quiet lofty garret, the glassy eyes of three, long-dead mink seemed to watch the bumbling antics with amusement. This was the Earth Lady’s grandmother’s mink stole, the one with the heads, feet and tails still attached.

These vintage stoles were once quite the rage with stars of the silver screen, socialites and grandmothers from small Southern towns. A few decades ago, the pelts of these dead animals were fashionably draped across their shoulders without a twinge of guilt. Nowadays, such a stole would be considered rather gruesome and déclassé. Children, of course, were either frightened or fascinated with these stoles, and the urge to touch the mink was irresistible. As it turns out, the Earth Lady was a grown woman before she ever saw a live mink. Crossing the road and headed for the creek, the mink was sleek and beautiful, and its fur was a dark lustrous brown.

The mink is a mammal that lives in forested areas near streams, rivers and ponds. They have webbed feet, long tails and waterproof fur and move freely between terrestrial and watery worlds. Like a skunk, when threatened, they emit a foul odor, and if need be, can even climb a tree.

Mink are beautiful mammals, but they are also fearless carnivores and fierce predators. They prey on a variety of animals, including muskrats, birds, fish, frogs, rabbits, mice and just about any creature that appears to be tasty. They are not choosy about where they hunt as long as water is involved, and they will travel in search of dinner. Mink are solitary animals, and are most active from dusk until dawn. In late January they come together to breed, and their dens are usually beneath tree roots at the water’s edge.

As might be expected, humans are the mink’s deadliest predator, but it is not the fur coats and stoles that threaten their demise. It is the loss of habitat that is their largest threat. Stream channelization and pollution greatly reduce mink populations. When the wetlands disappear, so do the mink.

The mink stole in the Earth Lady’s attic has been to weddings and funerals and made many trips to the Peabody Hotel and been shopping at Goldsmiths. But now the stole is no longer a fashionista and is resigned to a shelf and memories of days gone by. The vintage mink stole doesn’t get around much anymore, but down by the creek bank, here’s hoping a mink, adorned in glossy fur, is out and about and on the prowl.

