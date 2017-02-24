Eco-friendly home: Developer turns old dental clinic into ‘green’ showplace

By Ginna Parsons

NEW ALBANY – One year ago, Logan Rutledge had big plans for a 1,000-square-foot mid-century modern-style dental clinic in downtown New Albany. His vision was to turn it into an environmentally friendly single-family home.

Today, he has done just that.

Rutledge purchased the old Parks’ Dental Clinic, built in 1958 for Dr. Herman Parks, in the spring of 2015. He had it rezoned from commercial to residential and began gutting it that summer.

By February 2016, he had the studs up for the new layout.

“I kept seeing the clinic and thinking it was the funkiest building in the city,” Rutledge said at that time. “That’s how my mind works. Others would say, ‘Tear it down.’ I saw it as potential.”

The clinic originally housed two waiting rooms, two patient exam rooms, the doctor’s office, a laboratory, a cleaning station and a bathroom.

The new home features a living room, kitchen, a master bed and bath, a guest bed and bath and a laundry area.

“The original plan was to keep the two picture windows in the living area, but when we found the front door, it matched the style of the house, so we created side windows to match as well.”

Rutledge was able to incorporate almost all of his eco-friendly plans.

• He replaced and frosted a large picture window in the guest bath so that during the day, overhead lighting isn’t necessary.

• The toilets were plumbed to flush on rainwater from a cistern in the backyard, with a backflow valve in case the water freezes or the cistern runs dry.

• LED lighting, which can be controlled with a smartphone, was installed throughout the home.

• He replaced all the old windows in the house with double-paned low-E energy-efficient ones.

• The kitchen appliances and central heat and air units are all high-efficiency.

• He used no-VOC (volatile organic chemicals) paint, which restricts harmful gases in the house.

But the home isn’t just “green” – it’s also white. The outside of the home is white as are the interior walls and trim and the kitchen cabinets. The countertops are white marble and the floors are marbleized white.

“One of the most popular attractions in the house is the floor. When people enter, they’re immediately drawn to the floors,” Rutledge said. “They are the original concrete made to look like marble. An artist from Nashville came and did them.”

The bathrooms feature glass subway tile and vessel lavatories with white cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. The kitchen has stainless-steel Samsung appliances, a large, deep undermount sink and canned and recessed lighting.

Rutledge, a developer/investor, finished the home right around Christmas and began showing it to folks the first of this year.

“This is one of the strongest, best-built structures I’ve ever dealt with,” he said. “I’ve had no mold, no termites, or anything else negative. As far as structural goes, this is as sound as it gets.”

