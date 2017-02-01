Eggville man changes diet, avoids gall bladder surgery

By Ginna Parsons

EGGVILLE – Two years ago, Skip Oliver became increasingly ill every time he ate. At first, he figured it was indigestion; later he thought maybe it was food poisoning.

“It was a horrible pain that didn’t get any better,” said Oliver, 51.

In early 2016, he finally went to the doctor and received bad news: His problems stemmed from his gall bladder and it would have to be removed. Even though he didn’t have health insurance at the time, he went ahead and made an appointment for the surgery.

In the meantime, he met with an acupuncturist in Memphis, who gave him some immediate relief from the pain and also a strict diet.

“That started the cleansing process,” said Oliver, who lives in the Eggville community. “For the next two weeks, I only ate sweet potatoes, papaya and kiwi, and I had oatmeal for breakfast.”

The difference in his health, he said, was amazing. Not only did he cancel the gall bladder surgery, but in the past year, he has lost about 80 pounds.

“I educated myself on what I was eating that was making me sick,” said Oliver, who works in shipping and receiving at Belk and is also an acoustic blues musician. “I was eating way too much fast food and junk food. My portions were too big. I was eating bad food and too much of it.”

He has cut fried foods out of his diet as well as cheese, processed meats and all pork.

“I do eat meat, but I eat whole meat, like chicken or steak or fish,” he said. “I went online to learn how to cook with no fat and no oil. We’d cooked with fat all our lives.”

Today, he and Lisa, who have two children and one grandchild, shop the perimeter of the grocery store. Fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables make up a large part of their diets.

“I do find ways to make my food taste good without using cheese, mayonnaise and bacon,” he said. “For instance, after I bake a sweet potato, I squeeze lime juice over it and season it with salt and pepper. You’d be amazed at how good that is.”

A typical breakfast in the Oliver home might be oatmeal with fruit and honey or a breakfast wrap packed with fresh spinach, scrambled eggs, sliced turkey breast and jalapeños.

Lunch could be homemade vegetable soup or a turkey wrap. And dinner might be his stuffed shells or grilled steak with a sweet potato and salad or a chicken casserole with a salad.

“I use a lot of condiments,” he said. “I have several different kinds of mustards, peppers, pickles and olives. I try to keep it interesting.”

Oliver, who was born and raised in Greenville, said people who have seen the dramatic change in him often ask to hear his story.

“And I tell them, the reason I’ve been so disciplined about it is because I suffered so badly,” he said. “I don’t ever want to go through those kinds of problems or that pain again. I think most people, including myself, don’t realize how bad a lot of the foods we eat are. You don’t have to starve yourself and you don’t have to go hungry. You just have to make healthy choices.”

