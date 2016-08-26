Electric Art: Tupelo retiree uses saws to create wood scrolls

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Ron Anderson has led a full and fulfilling life.

A native of Iowa, he spent eight years in the U.S. Army, serving in Korea, Germany, Bay of Pigs and Vietnam.

After a stint with the Postal Service in Des Moines, he put in an application to the National Park Service, where his first assignment was Yellowstone National Park.

In 1993, he ended up in Tupelo as the human resources director for the Natchez Trace Parkway, a position he held until his retirement in 2000.

“That was my first retirement,” said Anderson, 75. “I immediately signed a contract with the Natchez Trace Parkway and traveled all over the country doing human resource reviews.”

In 2010, he retired from that job and took on the position of operations manager for St. Luke United Methodist Food Pantry in Tupelo. He left that post in January.

“Now, I have decided to do what I love to do – wood scrolls,” Anderson said. “I had done scroll work, just minor stuff, for many years. But I’d never been able to get anyone to help me on the finer points.”

In March, he and Lou, his wife of 55 years, took a trip to Branson, Missouri, and found a man, Gaylen Montgomery, who teaches scroll work classes.

“In three-and-a-half hours, he taught me to do what I do today,” Anderson said. “I’m going back next year to take a class on advanced scroll cutting – 3D.”

Anderson described scroll work as the electric art of carving wood.

“Instead of hand carving, we do it with machines,” he said.

In his garage in Tupelo, Anderson has a scroll saw, a miter saw, a drill press, a planer and sanders.

“Lou and I together pick patterns from the Internet,” he said. “I print them and trace them out onto pure pine wood – not knotty pine – and then I get to work cutting them out. It’s not just a matter of making intricate cuts – on some I may need to drill a hundred holes.”

Anderson said he uses about 40 different types of scroll saw blades. Some are not much thicker than a strand of hair.

“The blades I use most I have to use a magnifying glass on to see which direction the teeth on the blade are going,” he said. “The reason the blades are so important is there are, like, 17 teeth that point down and seven that point up. So that’s what gives me a smooth cut with no ragged edges.”

After Anderson has finished cutting a piece out with his scroll saw, he uses an orbital sander to make the wood as smooth as glass. Then he dips the piece in stain, pats it dry with towels, wipes it down and lets it dry.

Since March, he’s done about 150 pieces, including welcome signs, crosses, door initials, Nativity scenes, praying hands and Christmas ornaments, as well as pieces that show support for local police forces and registered nurses.

“One of the most challenging was a three-piece Nativity scene,” he said. “I wondered to myself if I could accomplish it. But I set my mind to it and I love to do that one now.”

Anderson has sold some of his pieces for between $20 and $45 through word of mouth and his Facebook page.

“I figure I give away more than I sell,” he said. “I sell them for just enough to cover my supplies. Any money left over I put back toward my trip to Branson for my next class.”

On a typical day in the Anderson household, Lou is busy in her recliner doing cross-stitch needlework.

“That’s when I head to the garage,” he said. “I can’t get enough of it. Somebody asked me how much longer I was going to do this and I said, ‘Until they put me under.’”

