Elvis Fest to offer musical smorgasbord

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The King of Rock ’n’ Roll’s hometown will shake, rattle and roll June 1-4 during the 19th annual Tupelo Elvis Festival.

The Fairpark stage will feature rock, soul and more; a new event, Music at the Mill, will be added to the entertainment mix; and Elvis tribute artists will show off their best moves.

On Friday, June 2, the Fairpark stage will offer funk from LUTHI, and Arkansas-based Amasa Hines will perform. The headliner will be Lee Fields and the Expressions.

“Lee Fields is a very soulful artist. He is very smooth with his music,” said Sarah Stewart, program associate with Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, which oversees the festival.

On Saturday, June 3, rock band Futurebirds will perform along with singer-songwriter Dylan LeBlanc. The headliner will be J. Roddy Walston and the Business.

“J. Roddy is like Southern rock,” Stewart said. “It’s very gritty, super-fun. It’s very high-energy music.”

Tickets are $12.50 for each night, and a weekend pass will be available for $20 until May 22 at www.tupeloelvisfestival.com.

This year’s new event, Music at the Mill, will take place at the old Tupelo Cotton Mill located in Mill Village. The $10 tickets will be available at the door, as well as at www.tupeloelvisfestival.com.

That concert will be Thursday, June 1, and the lineup will feature Silas, Light Beam Rider and Rock Eupora. The headliner will be The Weeks, which has been described as “longhair Mississippi glam rock.”

“They are so fun, and they are very popular amongst the college-age, millennial music lovers and more,” Stewart said. “I was just in Hattiesburg and everybody loves The Weeks. Everybody in Oxford and Starkville loves them, too.”

And there’s still more music planned: The BancorpSouth Arena will host the 2017 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition and other concerts.

Sonny Burgess and the Pacers with D.J. Fontana, David Lee and Dean Z will perform June 1; Doug Church and Di Light will play on the night of June 2; and multiple tribute contest rounds are scheduled for June 2 and June 3. Tickets to those events start at $15.

On the morning of Sunday, June 4, the arena will host a gospel concert featuring Church, Jeff Lewis and past tribute contest winners. The cost for that show is $20.

Arena tickets are available at www.bcsarena.com, at the box office, Ticketmaster locations and by calling (800) 745-3000.

For more information about all Tupelo Elvis Festival events, contact the Main Street office at (662) 841-6598, email info@tupelomainstreet.com or visit www.tupeloelvisfestival.com.

scott.morris@journalinc.com

Twitter: @mscottmorris