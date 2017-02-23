Entertainment guide, Feb. 23

THINGS TO DO AND SEE

BANCORPSOUTH ARENA

bcsarena.com, (662) 841-6528

Dierks Bentley – Feb. 24

Monster Jam – March 10 & 11

Winter Jam – March 16

Justin Moore & Lee Brice – March 25

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – April 9

Casting Crowns – April 15

Ron White – April 21

Alice Cooper – April 22

Journey & Asia – June 7

LEE COUNTY LIBRARY

(662) 841-9027

Lunching with Books – fourth Wednesday of each month at noon.

Storytime – each Thursday at 10 a.m.

Letitia “Tish” Parham Horton will present a special program on a segment of Tupelo’s history at 6 p.m Thursday, Feb. 23 at the meeting of the Northeast Mississippi Historical and Genealogical Society. Free. For more information, contact Susie Dent at nems.hgs@gmail.com.

CROSSROADS ARENA, CORINTH

crossroadsarena.com, (662) 287-7779

“Talk of the Town” Comedy Show, Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m. Featuring comedians from the Comedy Central and Houston Improv, tickets are $20.

The Oak Ridge Boys – May 5 at 8 p.m.

SQUARE BOOKS, OXFORD

(662) 236-2262

Derrick Harriell with “Stripper in Wonderland” – Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss – Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

Alex George with “Setting Free the Kites” – March 2 at 6 p.m.

Michael Knight with “Eveningland” – March 2 at 6 p.m.

Susan Cushman with “Tangles and Plaques” – March 3 at 5 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The short film, “Pay the Piper,” will have open auditions at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the bizLink portion of Link Centre in Tupelo. The director is seeking children ages 5-12 of any ethnicity for roles; no prior acting experience is required. Actors will not be paid but the film will premiere at the 2017 Tupelo Film Festival. Filming will be April 1. For more information, email the director artistglennpayne@hotmail.com.

The Tombigbee Pioneer Group will demonstrate pioneer era crafts and skills at the Natchez Trace Parkway Visitor Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Free. (800) 305-7417.

Eddie and Frank Thomas of Iuka will present performances of The Boomer Years at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 and March 5 at The Little Church, 111 East Eastport St., in Iuka. No admission, but a $10 donation is recommended. Because of limited seating, call (662) 423-3333 if you plan to attend.

Itawamba Community College will have 40 contestants compete for the title Most Beautiful 2017 at ICC during the annual pageant, which is scheduled for 7 p.m., Feb. 27, at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium on the Fulton Campus. Four beauties and ICC’s Most Beautiful will be selected from the top 10 contestants. Additional titles to be awarded include Most Photogenic, Most Social, Crowd Favorite and Miss Congeniality. Tickets, which are $6, may be purchased from Community Relations at the Fulton Campus or at www.iccms.edu/tickets. If available, tickets will be sold at the door the evening of the pageant. For more information, contact Tyler Camp, ICC director of development, at twcamp@iccms.edu or call (662) 862-8176.

Itawamba Community College will present the 21st annual gospel bluegrass concert to benefit the ICC Foundation, Inc., beginning at 4 p.m., Mar. 4 at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus. Performing will be Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Rhonda Vincent and Dailey & Vincent. Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets, which are $30 for reserved seating and $20 for general admission, are available online at www.iccms.edu/concert. Barbecue plates, which are $12, will be available from 1-3 p.m. in the intramural gym in the Fitness Center. For more information, contact ICC Community Relations at (662) 862-8039.

The North Mississippi Dulcimer Association will provide music from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Natchez Trace Parkway Visitor Center near Tupelo. Free. (800) 305-7417.

The Corinth Symphony Orchestra will present “A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber” at 7 p.m on March 4 at the Coliseum Civic Center located at 404 Taylor Street in Corinth. Please call the Corinth Area Convention and Visitors Bureau at (662) 287-8300 for more information regarding tickets or email rosemarywms@bellsouth.net.

The GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo will have on display until March 24 an exhibit, “The Subconscious Visions of Joe MacGown.” (662) 844-2787.

Dancing with the King is gearing up for it’s annual event. This year, all events will take place at The Summit Center in Tupelo. The sock hop will be March 24 at 7 p.m. and the gala will be March 25 at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, call (662) 687-2188.

Photographs of the intricately painted Mogao and Yulin caves in Dunhuang, China, are on exhibit at the University of Mississippi Museum, corner of University Avenue and Fifth Street in Oxford, through April 29. Hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. (662) 915-5231.

THEATER GUIDE

TUPELO

Tupelo Community Theatre & Off Broadway

(662) 844-1935

• “Cicada” – Tupelo Community Theatre’s award winning production by Amory native Jerre Dye, will present a final performance of the show on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at TCT Off Broadway. The cast will perform the 60-minute cut version of the play they will perform at the Southeastern Theatre Conference Community Theatre Festival in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets are $20.

• “Noises Off” – March 9-11 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre. Often called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie as a cast of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Tickets are $18 for adults and $6 for students and go on sale to the public on Feb. 27 at noon.

• “Hairspray” – April 27-29

Pied Piper Players

facebook.com/piedpipertupelo

• “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” – April 21-23

Link Centre

(662) 690-4011

• West of Shake Rag improv comedy: 7 p.m. every second Saturday of the month, Black Box Theatre. $5.

Other

“The Royal Family,” a stage play that seeks to bring hidden issues to the public with the use of drama, love and comedy, invites audiences to go on a journey with the King family as they overcome challenging platforms and realize that people are touched through transparency. Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center. $25. theroyalfamilystageplay.com.

BALDWYN

Baldwyn Main Street Players

(662) 706-1219

• “Steel Magnolias” – May 1-4

OXFORD

Theatre Oxford

theatreoxford.com

• “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” – April 14-16

CORINTH

Corinth Theatre-Arts

(662) 287-6272

• “Daddy’s Dyin’ – Who’s Got the Will?” – Feb. 23-26

RED BAY, AL

Bay Tree Council for Performing Arts

(256) 356-8758

• “The Miss Firecracker Contest” auditions – Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Community Spirit Bank’s Weatherford Centre. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script with the cast consisting of two men and four women. Some parts are appropriate for older teens. Performance dates are April 27-30 with Mark Richardson directing, (256) 356-3099.

CONCERT GUIDE

Additions/changes

TUPELO

Blue Canoe

• Sarah Simmons – Feb. 23

• Roots of a Rebellion – Feb. 24

• Bella Donna – Feb. 25

• Vintage Pistol – Feb. 27

• Mark Stuart – Feb. 28

• The Way to Egress – March 1

• Fankatomic – March 2

• Savannah Smith & Southern Soul – March 3

Link Centre

• Ginny Owens – March 3

• Amanda and Kenny Smith – April 1

Nautical Whimsey

• Black Top 45 – Feb. 24

• Seed Tick Road – Feb. 25

• Bill Abstain – March 3

Romie’s Grocery

• Live Band Karaoke – Feb. 23 & March 2

• Bonfire Orchestra – Feb. 24

• Wes Sheffield & the Slow Burners – Feb. 25

Stables

• Wes Sheffield – Feb. 24

• Eric Stogner – Feb. 25

Steele’s

• Jamie Davis – Feb. 23

• Tatum Shappley – Feb. 24

• Shameless – Feb. 25

• Jason Childers – Feb. 28

The Thirsty Devil

• Dillon – Feb. 25

• MPH – Feb. 28

Woody’s

• Karaoke – Feb. 23 & 25

OXFORD

The Lyric

• Frankie Ballard – March 2

• Robert Earl Keen – March 25

Proud Larry’s

• CBDB with Roots of a Rebellion – Feb. 23

• Bella Donna – Feb. 24

MEMPHIS

FedEx Forum

• 21 Pilots – March 4

• Stevie Nicks with The Pretenders – March 8

• Bon Jovi – March 16

Orpheum

• ZZ Top – March 8

• Earth, Wind & Fire – March 22

• Johnny Mathis – June 25

TUNICA

Gold Strike Casino

• Chris Lane – April 15

Horseshoe Casino

• Aaron Lewis – March 19