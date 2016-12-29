NERD’S EYE VIEW: Another year over, and a new one just begun

“My wish for 2016 is that the good times outweigh the bad – that news can be filled with more hope than loss and personal memories and milestones are more positive than negative.”

I wrote that. Almost a year ago today, I ended my final column for 2016 with that note. I guess you can blame me for jinxing 2016.

We were barely two weeks into the new year when David Bowie died back in January of this year. Tweets and thinkpieces were already condemning ‘16, before it even had a chance to get rolling.

And once it did, more of the same followed.

January also saw the loss of actor Alan Rickman, musician Glenn Frey and actor Abe Vigoda. In March, Nancy Reagan died at the age of 94. April then took Prince and Merle Haggard. Muhammad Ali passed away in June and Willy Wonka himself – Gene Wilder – died later in August. We’ve seen the deaths of Janet Reno, John Glenn, Arnold Palmer, Pat Summitt, Harper Lee, Craig Sager, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Florence Henderson, Leonard Cohen and, most recently, Alan Thicke, George Michael and Carrie Fisher.

In fact, I could do nothing more than type names of celebrity deaths for the remainder of this column and fill up my space needed for this writing. If you thought the moments of remembrance at the Grammys, the Golden Globes and the Oscars were already long, wait until you see what’s coming. They might be over before 2017 ends.

It has definitely been a year of change, loss, grief and bullying. And while the positives may not outweigh the negatives, they shouldn’t be glossed over. In fact, they should be celebrated more than usual for managing to exist in a year where so much ceased.

2016 gave us, less often than more, news worth celebrating on a global scale.

After traveling 1.8 billion miles over five years, NASA’s Juno spacecraft finally reached Jupiter in July, where it will be for the next 15 months, learning. Sometimes we need to be reminded of bad news to enjoy the good. I love a good soundtrack and a good story, so Juno’s journey gets a good song – I give it David Bowie’s “Starman.”

Money raised from last year’s Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS research helped fund a breakthrough that led to a newly identified gene that was found to be among the most common contributors to the disease. For that story’s listening enjoyment, try George Michael’s “Freedom! ‘90.”

And in 2016, coffee consumption was proven to decrease cancer chances and suicide rates.

For that, Prince’s “Starfish and Coffee” – an eternally optimistic little jingle.

So I won’t wish for a better 2017, where good outweighs bad, the wrongs are all righted and there’s never anything negative. It’s not plausible. I know it’ll come. I know it will happen. But maybe – just maybe – we are all better prepared for a 2017 with 2016 behind us.

Remember, “an optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.”

This New Year’s Eve, I’ll be doing both, for auld lang syne.

W. Derek Russell is the Daily Journal’s arts and entertainment reporter. Contact him @wderekrussell on Twitter or email him at derek.russell@journalinc.com.