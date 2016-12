This slideshow requires JavaScript.

TUPELO – Rap duo Rae Sremmurd, which is made up of Tupelo natives Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” and Khalif “Swae Lee” Brown, hosted the second annual SremmFest concert Friday night at BancorpSouth Arena.

The Daily Journal was denied a request to photograph the event, but several fans in attendance posted photos on social media. So here is a peek into what went down last night.