SCREEN SCENE: Despite clichés, ‘Sing’ still shines

“Sing” whole-heartedly embraces the old theater cliché, “Hey, gang, let’s put on a show.”

In an animated world populated by animals, Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) is a koala who learned his mission in life at age 6, when he sat in a balcony and watched a live performance on stage.

He grows up to become a theater owner. It’s a glamorous job except for all the bills that come due after a series of flops. But Buster has an idea for a singing competition to fill the seats and save his theater.

Buster sets the prize money at $1,000, but his aging assistant, Miss Crawly (Garth Jennings), accidentally adds an extra pair of zeroes.

Is that a problem or an opportunity? The big payout, as phony as it is, draws top-notch talent to the contest.

The performers have their own issues. Rosita the pig (Reese Witherspoon) is a housewife looking for something more out of life.

Ash the porcupine (Scarlett Johansson) needs to express her teenage angst, and Johnny the great ape (Taron Egerton) would rather sing than belong to his father’s criminal gang.

In some ways, “Sing” is a fizzy thing, because as deep and intractable as those problems seem at times, it’s clear all troubles will disappear if and when the show happens.

But it’s not easy. Russian gangsters, angry divas and epic stage fright are in the way of happily ever after.

The world the characters inhabit is colorful and bright, and the music is entertaining with a good mix of songs to appeal to today’s young ears and to older listeners.

As far as jokes are concerned, the younger kids get the best of “Sing” judging by who laughed the loudest at my screening, though I found parts amusing.

The movie’s central message of sticking with your dreams is repeated in just about every character’s storyline, and many of the songs offer the same encouragement.

The very nature of putting on a show to solve everyone’s problems guarantees that everyone’s problems will be solved after said show. “Sing” loses some mystery right there, but it makes up for it with quality performances and a few storytelling surprises along the way.

I give “Sing” a B.

It’s showing at Malcos in Tupelo, Oxford, Corinth and Columbus, Cinemark in Tupelo, Hollywood Premier Cinemas in Starkville and Movie Reel 4 in New Albany.

