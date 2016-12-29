What’s ahead locally in the arts for the new year?

By W. Derek Russell

There’s never a lack of arts and entertainment in the Northeast Mississippi area, and 2016 proved that time and time again.

From the theater to live music to ballet and the symphony, multiple opportunities for enjoyment were available for all to partake throughout the year, and 2017 promises to be no different.

Here’s a look at how local organizations are gearing up for the new year with their respective crafts.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

NMSO’s 45th season had a strong start, offering up a roster of top talent joining conductor Steven Byess as he celebrates his 10th year with the organization.

In 2017, you’ll find more of the same with the symphony’s final five performances of the season. On Jan. 21, dynamic bass-baritone Ted Christopher will be featured alongside NMSO in a presentation that will include two rarely heard gems: Carlisle Floyd’s “The Pilgrimage” and Kurt Weill’s Walt Whitman songs. The NMSO will also perform Ferde Grofe’s “Grand Canyon Suite.” Tickets start at just $10.

In February, two performances will celebrate the season of the symphony and conductor Byess. On Feb. 23, a gala honoring the maestro will be held at the BancorpSouth Conference Center, including dinner, a live auction and a performance by special guest violinist Alexander Markov. Tickets are $100. On Feb. 25, Markov and the NMSO will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto” at Link Centre’s Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

The season winds down with performances in March and April, featuring a concert production of “Annie Get Your Gun” and the music of PDQ Bach.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nmsymphony.com.

TUPELO COMMUNITY THEATRE

After a musical season opener (“Peter and the Starcatcher”) and a familiar holiday tale (“The Gift of the Magi”), Tupelo Community Theatre will break new ground in ‘17 with three performances at the Lyric Theater that will be sure to entertain and delight audiences.

Starting Jan. 26-28, “Cicada” – written by Amory-native Jerre Dye – tells a coming-of-age ghost story deeply rooted in the life of a small Southern family on the verge of transformation and plagued by secrets.

In March, the fast-paced comedy “Noises Off” will introduce audiences to a cast of characters rehearsing for a flop that goes awry.

And in April, the musical “Hairspray” will tell the story of teenager Tracy Turnblad and her desire to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show” in 1962 Baltimore. Auditions for this production will be Jan. 4 and 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lyric.

Tickets will go on sale for these performances starting in the new year.

At TCT Off Broadway (located at 213 E. Franklin St.), you’ll never know what you’ll find when it comes to entertainment. This weekend, the black box theater will hold a New Year’s Eve masquerade party, offering a trivia competition and music at the venue. Tickets are $20 and doors open at 9 p.m.

In February, Off Broadway’s production of “Love Letters” will tell the story of childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank you-notes and summer camp postcards, before evolving into more. Auditions for this production are Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. and Jan 23 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on tickets or audition opportunities, call (662) 844-1935.

GumTree Museum of Art

Following their Coastal Flora exhibit (which ends Jan. 11), the GumTree Museum of Art will host a workshop with artist Billie Bourgeois from Jan. 10-12 at 9 a.m. each day.

Working with a variety of mediums, artists will enjoy achieving images that feel whole and complete to them. The museum describes the workshop as playful and fun, offering insights into the depths of each artist’s visual vocabulary.

Cost of the workshop is $350 each and museum members get a 10% discount. Artists are to supply their own materials, a list for which can be obtained upon registration at the museum.

For more information, call (662) 844-2787.

TUPELO BALLET

After finishing up their annual performance of “The Nutcracker” (the organization’s 34th production of the ballet), Tupelo Ballet will present “Snow White” and “Pas de Quatre” on March 25 at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit tupeloballet.com.

PIED PIPER PLAYERS

The childrens’ theater is gearing up for their next production in February of 2017. After performing “Willy Wonka Jr.” and “The Shakespeare Mix-Up” this year, the non-profit organization will continue its 25th season with “Lizzy, Darcy and Jane,” the story of Jane Austen at age 20, writing her infamous characters that become intertwined in her own life. The production is Feb. 24-26 and auditions are Jan. 2 and 3 at 6 p.m. For more information, call (662) 231-1410.

CIVIC BALLET

Following up after the annual Tupelo Arts Showcase and North Mississippi Dance Centre’s “Hope for the Holidays” fundraiser, Civic Ballet will present “Swan Lake” on March 4.

For more information, visit civicballet.org.

REGIONAL THEATER

The Baldwyn Main Street Players will present “Smoke on the Mountain” Feb. 23-26 and “Steel Magnolias” May 1-4 at the Claude Gentry Theatre in downtown Baldwyn. For more information, visit Baldwyn Main Street Players on Facebook.

Theatre Oxford will present “The Foreigner” Feb. 9-12 and “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” April 14-16. For more details, visit theatreoxford.com.

Starkville Community Theatre’s “Incorruptible” will be April 6-9 and 11-15 and “Fools” will be May 23-27. Visit sct-online.org or call (662) 323-6855 for more info.

Corinth Theatre-Arts will present “Daddy’s Dyin’: Who’s Got the Will?” Feb. 22-26 followed by “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Dr. Dolittle.” For more information, visit corinththeatrearts.com.

