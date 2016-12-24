Fit for ministry: Childhood prepares pastor for empathetic life

By David Pannell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – If you met Tony Kelsie for the first time, you might not peg him for a pastor. He’s in his mid-50s, but he radiates the natural vigor and strength of a much younger man. He’s a tall, athletic guy with wide hands, broad shoulders, and an air of authority. He played defensive back on a scholarship at the University of Michigan back in the day.

These days, Kelsie is a Care Pastor at Cross Pointe Ministries on Eason Boulevard in Tupelo. After you talk with him, you can see ministry is a good fit after all. He’s empathic and articulate, with a gentle demeanor and a reassuringly calm, mellow voice.

He hadn’t planned on ministry.

“I was sort of lost,” he said. “I didn’t know the Lord and football was my life. My family were Christians, but I just did the church thing, the dutiful thing, but I didn’t do the relationship thing. I was a Pharisee.”

Kelsie became a Christian at 29 and got his life back on track. He and his wife Joan moved to Tupelo a few years ago and began attending Cross Pointe. One thing led to another, and now Kelsie’s job is to offer pastoral care to Cross Pointe’s congregants. He’s been on staff at Cross Pointe for about a year and a half, after spending most of his life working in retail.

Kelsie spends lots of time in hospitals, tending to the spiritual needs of people struggling with health issues.

“I’m not afraid of getting close and hugging people who are in the hospital. It doesn’t scare me,” he said.

His unique childhood experience helped prepare him for his job as a pastoral caregiver. His mother, Inez, was diagnosed with kidney disease in 1968, when Kelsie was 8 years old. They gave her seven years to live. She died 30 years later, after seeing all five of her grandchildren be born, in answer to a prayer she made back in 1979.

After his mother’s diagnosis, however, Kelsie’s family’s normal life was disrupted and replaced by two years of weekly two-hour commutes from their home in Delaware to George Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C., where his mother went for dialysis treatments.

“We were in and out of the hospital all the time,” he said. “I only remember having one normal Christmas at home with Mom. I was 10 years old.”

His father, Arthur, is a retired Air Force fighter mechanic, and his example of fidelity and loving care for his wife had a profound impact on Kelsie.

“My father learned how to dialyze my mother at home,” he said. “Three times a week, he was by her side for those three or four hours, taking care of her,” he said. “He loved to play pinochle, and instead of him going to play with the guys, they would come over and play while my father took care of my mother.”

His father was a steady presence in a challenging situation, Kelsie said.

“My dad was the only one working,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of things other kids had, but we didn’t lack for anything because my dad was a provider, and he was there for us.”

Arthur Kelsie continued to care for Inez until her death in 1998.

Kelsie said his mother’s life was a study in how to deal with adversity.

“She didn’t let the illness ruin her life. It didn’t get in the way. She was at my sister’s prom, and she was at my baseball and football games,” he said. “Her mindset and attitude made the difference. Her faith was the key, and she had a great partner in my dad.”

Reflecting on how his mother’s illness affected him as a child, Kelsie said, “I did experience things that a child wouldn’t normally go through. But I was also privileged to see things other kids didn’t: the strength of my mom, the kindness of my father, and faith doing its work. It wasn’t all bad.”

Kelsie said many people are lonely and hurting, especially during the holidays.

“Sometimes we need to just be there with them while they’re going through it, to encourage them, to pray with them, sometimes just to hold their hand,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t know what to say, and that’s OK. Some people aren’t ready to hear about Jesus, so you just have to live it out for them.”

Kelsie said it’s important to express love to the people in your life every day.

“If you haven’t loved on people in the course of the year and you try to make up for it at Christmas, it doesn’t have the weight or the value it would have if you had been doing it all year, and if you try to substitute a monetary gift for love, it shortchanges it,” he said.

Come Christmas, Tony will practice what he’s preaching. He and his wife will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to visit his father, Arthur Kelsie, who is happily remarried.