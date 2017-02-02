‘Freedom’ of worship: Gaither Vocal Band member Phelps to perform in Tupelo

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – David Phelps can’t remember how many times he’s been to Tupelo in his more than 20 years with the Gaither Vocal Band, but he does know he always looks forward to the trip.

“I always like coming there,” Phelps said. “We always have a great time in Tupelo and this show will be no different.”

Perhaps a little different, though, as the Christian vocalist will be performing solo without the rest of his vocal band members. Phelps’ concert in Tupelo will be at West Jackson Street Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 10.

Both with the band and solo, Phelps has performed in concert halls and arenas all over the world, but he also enjoys the intimacy of playing for smaller audiences.

“It’s a different animal altogether,” he said. “I find that they’re completely different. When there’s a lot of people together it’s often high energy, but you can find that in smaller groups, too. You just have to treat the evening differently.”

Phelps said the songs he performs are planned ahead of time, but often change mid-show.

“I think, to a certain degree, the room dictates it,” he said. “You can walk in and everyone is really comfortable and laughing with you, or everyone can be really silent and there to worship. So, it can shift what you do and you have to change gears. Some times we’ll have an audience that wants to sing along, and we love that as well.”

Touring with his latest album, “Freedom,” Phelps promises some new songs as well as some old favorites that longtime fans are sure to recognize.

“We do a nice mixture,” he said. “Folks that have followed us for years will know them. I just did a concert in a small arts theater in Alabama and the crowd was so receptive. It can feel like you’re just in your living room with your friends playing music.”

Often, a church choir will join Phelps for some selections – an addition that will happen in Tupelo on Feb. 10.

“We like to do that,” he said. “They lend to the whole program and the excitement of the evening, so from time to time we’ll send music ahead so a choir can learn it and worship with us. It’s always a great experience.”

With Phelps finding a new audience and venue being a different experience every time, he said it’s important to remember why they’re gathered together.

“I think a great night for me is a night that takes a turn, and you can feel it,” he said. “We’re all sharing this moment together and having this experience of a group of people being together for a one-time event. Sometimes they’re quiet, sometimes they’re laughing, but they’re all worshiping. That’s something all these groups have in common with their different personalities.”

Phelps’ concert at West Jackson Street Baptist Church starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. For tickets, visit phelpstickets.com or call the church office at (662) 842-7875.

ON THE STAGE

• What: David Phelps with Charlotte Ritchie in concert

• When: 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10

• Where: West Jackson Street Baptist Church

• Tickets: $20-$50

• Info: phelpstickets.com or (662) 842-7875