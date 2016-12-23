Gift of breath: Lung cancer survivors cherish their victories

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – This Christmas, the best gift at the homes of Christy Murphy and Sandra Purnell won’t be contained in brightly wrapped paper and tucked under the tree.

The Tupelo waitress and Eupora certified licensed practical nurse cherish every cancer-free breath they take. Both women completed treatment for lung cancer this year and are hopeful they have their healthiest days ahead of them.

Murphy and Purnell know how blessed they are. Both women found the cancers at early stages by chance. Murphy had a CT scan following a car wreck. Purnell’s cancer was uncovered because of an unrelated health problem.

“Life is short and it’s precious,” Purnell said. “I’m going to live and enjoy it. I never want to take anything or anyone for granted.”

There’s good reason to be hopeful about lung cancer, both for people with early stage disease like Murphy and Purnell, and those with advanced disease, where management, not a cure, is the focus of treatment.

“There have been startling developments in the last two years,” said Tupelo oncologist Dr. Julian Hill.

Improved surgical techniques, more precise staging for patients with use of PET scans and advances in radiation oncology have widened the options for early stage lung cancer patients.

“We’re able to move some people into potential curative treatments,” Hill said.

Stereotactic body radiation therapy has been key to opening up aggressive treatment to more early stage lung cancer patients.

“It’s become standard of care for those who can’t undergo surgery,” said Tupelo radiation oncologist Dr. Benjamin Hinton.

Because of the toll tobacco use takes on hearts and lungs, many early stage lung cancer patients aren’t good surgical candidates, Hinton said.

“The very thing that caused the problem is what keeps them from getting (surgical) treatment,” Hinton said.

Using specialized software, radiation oncologists can shape the beam of radiation from the linear accelerator. It allows them to concentrate the radiation on the cancer and reduce the harm to healthy tissue.

The success rates have been encouraging.

“For these folks, (five year) survival rate is above 90 percent,” Hinton said.

Advanced disease

The signs are encouraging that patients with advanced lung cancer may be able to add years to their lives.

New agents being used to treat advanced lung cancer have showed tremendous gains against melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer, Hill said.

Earlier this month, treatments that had been considered second and third line have been approved for first-line treatment in certain types of advanced lung cancer, Hill said. New immunomodulators, which remove the restraints on the most aggressive cells in the immune system, are also encouraging.

Five years ago, advanced lung cancer patients who opted for treatment would gain a year to three years of life, Hill said. Patients who opted not to get treated usually died in six months to a year.

This year, a member of Hill’s extended family just celebrated her 10th anniversary of being a lung cancer survivor. In the coming years, Hill hopes that becomes much more commonplace.

“We’re just now seeing a high percentage of patients responding more completely,” Hill said.

Screening

Challenges still remain – notably patients aren’t diagnosed early enough when they have better options for treatment, Hill said.

“Unfortunately, there is not a major shift in early diagnosis,” Hill said.

A broad, effective screening test for all people at risk of lung cancer has been elusive, Hill said. “The disease moves from undetectable to advanced in a short time in susceptible people.”

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has given a B grade to annual lung cancer screening using low CT, but it’s only recommended for heavy smokers between the ages of 55 and 80. The recommendation continues to be controversial because there is a high rate of false positives, but it has shown a benefit in extending lives.

The recommendation applies only to people who have a 30-pack a year habit – the equivalent of smoking a pack a day for 30 years and are current smokers or those who have quit in the past 15 years.

Neither Murphy, 44, nor Purnell, 46, would have qualified for the screening. Murphy grew up around cigarette smoking and smoked a few packs a week for most of her adult life. Purnell isn’t a smoker, but had substantial second-hand smoke exposure.

“Cigarettes definitely cause lung cancer,” said Murphy, who put cigarettes down for good after she was diagnosed. “I was one of those people who though I didn’t smoke enough for it to happen to me.”

Lucky wreck

A car wreck on her birthday, Jan. 14, gave Murphy a fighting chance against lung cancer.

“They just wanted to check (with an X-ray) because I have a lot of trouble with my back,” Murphy said. “I hadn’t been sick.”

Her surgeon was able to remove the Stage 2 cancer, along with half of Murphy’s left lung and positive lymph nodes. After recovering from surgery, she went through eight rounds of chemotherapy. There were days when all she did was sit in the yellow chair in her living room.

“Chemo ran me down a bit,” Murphy said.

Her four children, ages 14 to 25, and her four grandchildren kept her focused on the fight.

“I knew I wanted to be free from cancer,” said Murphy, who lost her grandmother to lung cancer a decade ago. “I wanted to free my loved ones from fear of cancer. … They gave me the inspiration to keep traveling this world.”

Murphy finished chemotherapy at the end of July. Her first set of post-treatment scans showed no cancer. A longtime waitress and bartender, Murphy stepped back into work part time this fall. Her friends and colleagues at Logan’s Roadhouse have been tremendously supportive and work around her medical appointments.

She continues to carry with her a new perspective on life. Her faith in God has deepened and become more rich, more personal.

“All the things that used to bring me down don’t affect me any more,” Murphy said. “In a way, getting lung cancer gave me a chance to make peace with myself.”

Two-time survivor

Purnell sees tremendous grace in both her fights against cancer.

“He brought me through this one time,” Purnell said. “He brought me through again. There must be something he wants me to do.”

When the 46-year-old was diagnosed with uterine-cervical cancer six and a half years ago, she had no symptoms or signs. It was discovered during surgery to remove fibroids from her uterus at an early stage.

Her lung cancer was found because of complications from taking diet pills. A CT scan looking for blockages in her digestive tract showed a spot on her lung. When the spot didn’t clear with antibiotics, a biopsy showed early-stage lung cancer.

Purnell and her medical team are suspicious that the lung cancer is connected to the uterine cancer, but since she was diagnosed at the five-year survival mark, it’s not officially considered a recurrence even though it is the same kind of cells.

Initially, Purnell considered not going through treatment for the lung cancer, because the fight against uterine cancer had been difficult. But her 28- and 24-year-old daughters and 7-year-old grandson inspired her to fight.

The surgery in June was successful in removing the tumor, but because of Purnell’s medical history, her team recommended four rounds of chemotherapy.

“It was worse than the first time,” said Purnell, who finished treatment Dec. 5.

She was able to keep working at the NMMC Eupora Medical Clinic through her treatment, taking off to recover during chemo weeks.

“When I first got sick, I asked for strength to endure mentally and physically,” Purnell said. “I’m just so thankful.”

michaela.morris@journalinc.com