GINNA PARSONS: Beef tenderloin doesn’t disappoint

On Easter, we did not dine on ham or turkey or even lamb, but rather beef tenderloin. I gave up beef for Lent so this expensive cut of meat was a true treat.

I have to mention here that I’ve only cooked a beef tenderloin roast one other time – for Christmas Eve three or four years ago – and I think I was as nervous Sunday as I was the first time. Had I ruined it, not only would Easter lunch have been a bust, but I also would have thrown $45 down the drain.

Even though my brand new digital probe/thermometer failed to work properly, the meat turned out fine – a deep pink in the center slices and a little more done toward the ends.

The recipe I used Sunday called for a sauce which seemed complicated, but turned out to be very easy. I almost didn’t make it, and that would have been a big mistake. It was perfect and it made the whole house smell good while it was simmering.

ROAST BEEF TENDERLOIN

WITH WINE SAUCE

SAUCE

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large shallots, finely chopped

1 1/4 cups red wine

3 cups beef broth

6 fresh thyme sprigs

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon cold water

BEEF

1 (2- to 3-pound) center cut beef tenderloin

Kosher salt black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup beef broth

For the sauce, melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add shallots and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, 7 to 8 minutes. Add wine, 3 cups broth, thyme, salt, pepper and sugar, and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat for about 30 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by about half.

Reduce heat to low and remove thyme sprigs. Whisk cornstarch slurry into the simmering liquid, and simmer for a few minutes, until the sauce is thickened. Set aside.

For the beef, let the meat stand at room temperature for 1 hour before roasting. Set an oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Season the beef all over with kosher salt and pepper. Heat the oil in an oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat until almost smoking. Cook beef, turning with tongs, until well browned on all but one side, about 10 minutes total. Turn the tenderloin so that the un-seared side is down, and transfer the skillet directly to the preheated oven. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the meat registers 120 to 125 degrees for medium rare, about 15 minutes, or until done to your liking. Transfer the meat to a carving board and let it rest, covered loosely with foil, 15 minutes.

Discard the fat from the roasting pan. Set the pan on the stovetop and add 1/4 cup beef broth. Bring the broth to a boil, using a wooden spoon to scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Add this broth to the red wine sauce, and bring the sauce to a simmer. Carve the tenderloin into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Serve the beef, passing the red wine sauce at the table.

Ginna Parsons is the Daily Journal’s food/home/garden editor.