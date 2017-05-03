GINNA PARSONS: Fruit pops pretty, tasty, healthy

Last week, my husband and I spent a much-needed week at the beach. The Journal has recently implemented a new computer system for writers/editors/page designers and these two old dogs aren’t made for new tricks.

The weather was glorious – warm, but not hot, nice breezes, crisp blue skies. We really lucked out. The forecast for the poor folks vacationing there this week is rain, wind, and more rain.

As usual, we got our fill of seafood: boiled shrimp, red snapper, gumbo, oysters, grouper and a delicious smoked fish dip.

But we also made a point of taking – and eating – a big bowl of fresh fruit. We shared bananas for snacks and traded sliced apples for chips as a side to BLTs. Orange wedges and sliced kiwi accompanied our breakfasts.

Along about the third day, I decided I wanted to get creative and make fruit pops. I’d recently seen a spread in a magazine that had little popsicles filled with fresh fruit (as opposed to pureed fruit or creamy fruit popsicles).

We even bought a little set of popsicle molds at the grocery store one day, but they sat in a bag in the car until we got back home to Tupelo on Friday.

On Sunday, I made my move. I found a simple recipe and headed for the grocery store. I really wanted fresh peaches, but couldn’t find any good ones, so we used strawberries, blueberries, kiwi and pineapple. You could easily add or substitute peaches, mangoes, raspberries or nectarines.

This recipe is for 3-ounce popsicle cups. The set I bought has eight 2-ounce cups, so I used less fruit than this recipe calls for. I’m printing it as written, though, because I think most popsicle cups are the larger size.

Besides, if you cut too much fruit for the cups, you’ve got yourself a pretty fruit salad.

Fruit Pops

3/4 cup strawberries, chopped

2 kiwis, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup chopped fresh pineapple

1 1/2 to 2 cups of white grape juice (no sugar added)

Combine fruit in a mixing bowl and arrange the mixture into eight 3-ounce popsicle molds.

Pour just enough juice into each mold to cover fruit.

Insert popsicle sticks and freeze until solid.

Ginna Parsons is the Daily Journal’s food/home/garden editor.