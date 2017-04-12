GINNA PARSONS: Mediterranean salad good and good for you

Everywhere I turn these days, there is an email or a blog or a cooking magazine touting the benefits of eating a plant-based diet filled with more fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds and whole grains – and less meat – to help prevent diet-related disease.

I totally get this but have to admit that at our house, we usually go meatless at breakfast but almost always have a moderate portion of chicken, turkey, fish, pork or beef with lunch and dinner.

However, we have been doing a much better job of adding fresh produce to our plates, in the form of fruit salads, green salads and vegetable stir-frys.

On Sunday after the Masters Golf Tournament, I roasted some chicken breasts with lemon and garlic and went looking for a salad to serve alongside the meat.

I picked up the May issue of Cooking Light magazine and was immediately drawn to a recipe for panzanella, more commonly called a Mediterranean bread salad.

This particular recipe was intended to be an entree, so it included a can of chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans. Because I was serving this alongside meat as the protein, I didn’t add the chickpeas and the salad was still delicious.

I used a mixture of red and yellow tomatoes for color and flavor. When they were combined with purple onions, artichoke hearts, basil, and of course, the bread cubes, this salad was as pretty as it was tasty.

Mediterranean Bread Salad

1 (8-ounce) ciabatta loaf

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 can unsalted chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 can quartered artichoke hearts, drained

3/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove and discard crust from ciabatta; cut bread into half-inch cubes. Spread bread cubes in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 12 minutes or until toasted and golden.

Combine toasted bread, tomatoes, chickpeas, artichoke hearts, feta, onion and basil in a serving bowl.

In a small bowl, combine oil, vinegar, oregano, pepper and salt and stir with a whisk. Pour over salad. Toss to combine. Garnish with additional chopped fresh basil, if desired. Serves 5.

Ginna Parsons is the Daily Journal’s food/home/garden editor.