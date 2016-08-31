GINNA PARSONS: ‘Mountain-style’ potatoes a nod to the Smokies

I can always tell when my husband has a hankering to go to the Smoky Mountains: He pulls out one of his favorite cookbooks, “Smokehouse Ham, Spoon Bread & Scuppernong Wine: The Folklore and Art of Southern Appalachian Cooking” by Joseph Dabney.

We bought the cookbook on a trip to the Smokies in 2001, when our children were little. I bet Charlie has read it a half-dozen times and each time, he finds a new recipe from it that he wants to try.

Sunday evening, it was this recipe for potatoes from Sylva, North Carolina, the county seat of Jackson County. “Mountain-style” potatoes call for the potatoes to be chopped and roasted in a fireplace Dutch oven.

However, the recipe noted that you could get the same result by cooking the potatoes in a modern-day oven and substituting bacon for the fatback, so that’s what we did.

We used three baking potatoes and three slices of center-cut bacon and cooked the potatoes in a Le Creuset Dutch oven in our gas oven for a little more than an hour. These potatoes made the whole house smell good.

We served them with a chicken roasted with onions and basted with teriyaki sauce and a side salad of tomatoes and cucumbers with a splash of Italian dressing. Our recipe easily made six servings, so the recipe below would likely serve 10 to 12.

Sylva-Style Potatoes

5 medium-size baking potatoes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

5 strips of fatback

Scrub the potatoes well with a brush. Cut them into quarters and place in Dutch oven. Sprinkle salt and pepper on top, then place the strips of fatback. Close the Dutch oven lid and place on top of hot embers. Place hot embers on top of the lid also. The length of cooking will depend on the heat. Periodically open the lid and use a long fork to check for tenderness. When tender and brown, pull them out and serve.

A similar result can be obtained with a modern oven and with the use of bacon as a substitute for the fatback. Set the oven at 450 degrees and cook for about 1 hour. Check to make sure potatoes are tender and brown.

Ginna Parsons is the Daily Journal’s food/home/garden editor.