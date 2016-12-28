GINNA PARSONS: One last decadent recipe for 2016

This is the last decadent recipe you’ll see from me in a while. I’m hoping the new year will bring the inspiration for cleaner, healthier eating and more much-needed exercise.

But I can’t let 2016 go without sharing a delicious coffee cake recipe. I started this on Christmas Eve and baked it Christmas morning (the dough has to chill overnight). I was looking for a recipe that tasted like the Sara Lee coffee cake we used to be able to buy in the grocery store and I found it.

The author of the blog where I found it (thekitchn.com) said she’d been trying different recipes for a while and determined yeast was what was missing for that Sara Lee taste. She was right.

This coffee cake was just as I remembered.

But she also cautioned that because of the butter content, this is a once-a-year kind of treat. My once is done. But you’ve still got three or four days to give it a go … Happy New Year!

STREUSEL COFFEE CAKE

CAKE

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 package active dry yeast

1/3 cup warm water

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

2 sticks good-quality unsalted butter, softened

1 whole egg plus 2 yolks

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

STREUSEL TOPPING

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

4 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cubed

Place sugar and yeast in a small bowl, pour warm water in and stir. Let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater blade, combine flour, sugar and butter and beat until creamed. Add the eggs and vanilla, followed by the salt and dissolved yeast. Continue mixing until the ingredients are just-combined. Dough should be wet and sticky, like a very thick cake batter.

Transfer the dough to a well-greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let the dough rest at room temperature for 30 minutes (it will not rise). Transfer the bowl to the refrigerator and chill overnight.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let sit at room temperature for about an hour. In the meantime, prepare the streusel topping. Pulse the flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and salt in a small food processor. Add the butter and continue to pulse until the mixture forms coarse crumbs. Keep in refrigerator until ready to use.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Thoroughly coat a tube pan with nonstick cooking spray. Press the dough (it will be very sticky) evenly into the pan. Top the dough with the streusel mixture. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until the streusel is golden and the cake is cooked through. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then carefully remove the cake from the tube pan (slip a knife around the edges of the cake and beneath it).

Ginna Parsons is the Daily Journal’s food/home/garden editor.